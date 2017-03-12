Champions off to flying start in league encounter



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Orange Telkom Audrey Omaido(l) with the ball as Nigeria Kada Queens Edna Ememeruria blocks when they played Africa Cup Championship at City Park yesterda, on 07/01/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Champions Telkom Orange launched their Kenya Hockey Union women’s league title defence on a high with a 3-0 victory over Amira Sailors in a match played yesterday at City Park.





International Audrey Omaido bagged a brace while veteran Jackline Mwangi scored one goal for the African champions.



Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro said that her charges were not at their best.



“They did not play their best game but I’m satisfied with the three points. The season is just beginning and there is still room for improvement,” Ataro said.



Orange had the first chance when speedy attacker Maureen Okumu used her pace to drive to the right wing, beat several defenders and was poised to shoot but saw the ball booted to safety by an alert Rachael Kerubo in goal.



The 19-time national champions were struggling to find their rhythm in the absence of long serving coach Jos Openda on the touchline. Omaido found space in the 10th minute, but her tame shot was blocked by Kerubo.



Amira who finished third last season and are in their second season in the top flight had their first chance three minutes later when new signing Pauline Naise delivered a through ball to Susan Oketch who was unmarked. The usually lethal Oketch still had some jitters as she failed to control the ball with the goal at her mercy.



Orange failed to convert two penalty corners in succession, but finally broke Amira's resistance in the 17th minute when Lilian Aura recovered possession from a loose ball and fed Omaido who showed great composure to slot home from close range.



Amira wasted another chance two minutes later when Pauline Ochieng set up Oketch with a teasing through pass but Ruth Njoki was not shaken as she cleared the ball saving her side from conceding on the first day of the league.



In the men’s Premier League Chase Sailors handed newly promoted Technical University of Kenya a rude welcome to top flight hockey with a 2-0 beating.



