By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Orange's Audrey Omaido dribbles the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union Women Premier League match against Chase Amira at City Park Stadium on March 11, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Women's Premier League champions Telkom Orange got their title defence underway with a 3-0 win over Chase Amira on Saturday as the 2017 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) season started at the City Park Stadium.





Two goals from Kenya international Audrey Omaido and another strike from last season's top scorer Jackline Mwangi got the champions off to a flyer in a game they dominated from the first whistle.



Amira playing in their second season in the women's league were undone by poor defensive displays and should have conceeded more goals were it not for the heroics of keeper Rachel Kerubo.



Amira coach Linet Onyango handed a start to footballer-cum- hockey player Pauline Naise, who was making her return to the sport after a two year absence.



Despite the result, Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro said his charges have yet to hit top gear as they eye another successful season.



"We didn't play to the best of our abilites but still got the goals and importantly the three points. It will be a tough season but we are optimistic about retaining the title," the tactician told Sunday Nation Sport.



Orange won this fixture 4-0 last season to clinch their 19th title and the champions attacked the Chase Bank-sponsored side from the onset.



Midfielder Caroline Guchu released Maureen Okumu down the right and the pacy forward left the Amira defence for dead but was unable to square the ball to Mwangi as Kerubo parried the ball away.



Orange continued to press with the forward trio of Okumu, Mwangi and Omaido causing problems for Amira. International Lillian Aura should have sounded the board at the quarter mark but her shot sailed over the bar.



Two minutes later, Orange took the lead through Omaido, who beat Kerubo at her near post. The goal spurred Amira and they should have levelled three minutes later after Naise fed striker Leah Omwandho with a delicious through pass but the latter was unable to beat Orange keeper Ruth Njoki.



Okumu should have doubled Orange's lead but was twice denied by the impressive Kerubo. The international goalkeeper once again denied Mwangi just before the halftime whistle.



Orange pressed for more goals after the break and were dully rewarded in the 41st minute when Omaido finished off a penalty corner.



Naise was the only bright spot in an otherwise poor Amira performance and the attacker impressed with her slick skills and link-up play.



Mwangi ensured her name would be on the scoresheet as Amira were caught on the break and the evergreen striker had all the time to round off Kerubo before firing into an empty goal.



"We have got to work on our defence if we are going to challenge for the title. We still have a lot of games to play this season," Onyango said.



Earlier, debutantes Gorilla held Daystar University to a 1-1 draw in the men' s National league.



Daily Nation