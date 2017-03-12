KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s Presi­dent’s Cup final – between debutants Police and Division One champions Nur Insafi – could very well be decided on who get their penalty corner set pieces right.





While Police will bank on skipper and defender Baljit Singh Sarjab, Nur Insafi will rely on Muhammad Ateeq of Pakistan. Both are penalty corner drag flickers.



Former international Baljit has been in sensational form, having netted a total of 21 in 11 matches – 19 penalty corners, one penalty stroke and one field goal.



Muhammad has been quite prolific from penalty corners as well, having converted 15 goals thus far.



No wonder Nur Insafi coach S. Thaitchana Muruthi believes that “penalty corners will decide the outcome in the final”.



“Although we beat them 5-2 in the league match, the final will be a different ball game.



“We have a 50-50 chance ... it will all depend on our penalty corner conversions.



“We did well to win the Division One league title by winning all seven league matches, so it would be great to bag the double,” said Thaitchana.



The 31-year-old Baljit admitted that Police would start as underdogs in the final.



“Nur Insafi are far too strong in every department. They have players who can score from open play and from penalty corners.



“Reaching the final is already an achievement for us. To win it will be really tough.



“I will have to shoulder a heavy responsibility ... marshalling the defence and scoring from penalty corners,” said Baljit.



The Star of Malaysia