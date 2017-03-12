by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia turned on the style qualify for the final of the World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





They trounced Egypt 5-0 in the semi-finals at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium yesterday to set up a title showdown against China today.



China, who outplayed Oman 5-1 in the other semi-final, and Malaysia are now through to the World League Semi-Finals, which will be played at two venues – London, Eng­land (June 15-25) and Johannesburg, South Africa (July 9-23).



The World League Semi-Finals will also double as the qualifiers for next year’s World Cup in New Delhi.



Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim gave Malaysia the perfect start yesterday when he converted a penalty corner in the 15th minute.



Mohd Fitri Saari made it 2-0 off yet another penalty corner in the 25th minute before Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil added a third five minutes later.



Malaysia then completed the rout with two more field goals through Muhd Shahril Saabah (44th) and Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (49th).



National coach Stephen van Huizen was delighted with his players’ performance against Egypt.



“It was the best match my boys have played in this tournament. They rose to the occasion at the right time,” he said.



“I’m happy that we scored two penalty corner goals, having failed to do in the quarter-final win over Sri Lanka Thursday.



“We’ve already achieved our first target ... to qualify for World League Semi-Finals.



“Now, we will go all out to lift the title.



“We want to live up our top seeding.”



Malaysia last played against China in the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan last October. Malaysia won 5-1.



The Star of Malaysia