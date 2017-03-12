by Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA beat Egypt 5-0 to breeze into the final of the World League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday.





The win also saw them qualify for the next level -- the World League Semifinals either in London or South Africa which is a qualifier for the 2018 World Cup in India.



Egypt tried to defend and rely on counter-attacks, but the strategy back-fired.



The first quarter saw Egypt defending in numbers, and this made the job of the Malaysian strikers more difficult.



However, Razie Rahim made sure when Malaysia won the first penalty corner in the 15th minute with a low push for the lead.



Egypt never encroached into the Malaysian semi-circle for the remaining quarter as they defended in numbers.



Fitri Shaari increased the lead in the 26th minute off a penalty corner rebound, and a minute before half-time, seasoned player Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin scored a lovely goal to make it 3-0.



The other goals were scored by Shahril Saabah (44th) and Aiman Nik Rosemi (49th).



RESULTS: Semi-finals: Malaysia 5 Egypt 0, China 5 Oman 1.



Fifth-Eighth -- Sri Lanka 0 Bangladesh 9, Ghana 11 Fiji 2.



SUNDAY: Final -- Malaysia v China (6pm); Third-Fourth: Oman v Egypt (3.45pm); Fifth-Sixth: Bangladesh v Ghaha (1.30pm); Seventh-Eighth: Fiji v Sri Lanka (11.15pm).

Note: Malaysian time.



