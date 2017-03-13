Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Toti High slots winning goal in South African Spar hockey regional tourney

Published on Monday, 13 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
All-Amanzimtoti final keeps spectators on edge

Michelle Izatt



Amanzimtoti High clinched the Durban South regional round of the Spar school girls hockey at the 3 Astros Field in this afternoon, in a thrilling final against equally impressive Kuswag Skool.





Taking strain under sweltering conditions, both teams gave it their all.

Kuswag led the round robin stage of the tournament, to secure their spot with ease in the final showdown.

On the other end of the spectrum, Amanzimtoti High took the tough road to the final. They secured their slot in a penalty shoot-out that went to sudden death, before captain Phiwo Myeza stepped up and slotted home the winning goal.



Myeza repeated the performance to sink the ball into the back of Kuswag’s net less than halfway through the match. The rest of the game saw Toti work hard to keep Kuswag at bay, with tension building as the latter threatened to equaliser several times.

It was not to be though, and Amanzimtoti High now goes through as a regional final winner to the tournament’s next round.



The South Coast Sun

 

