By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenyatta University drew 1-1 with United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) in their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League opening match played yesterday at City Park. KU, who survived relegation last season, took the lead courtesy of Lawrence Makhatsa's converted penalty corner in the 25th minute.





KU held on the lead as they enjoyed a 1-0 advantage at halftime. Brian Kiplimo restored parity through a penalty corner in the 46th minute. Both sides created chances, but failed to complete the job, thus settling for a point each.



In the men's second division tier, University of Nairobi returned to the league with a bang, after they defeated Wazalendo Youth 2-0. Chris Sifuna and John Kaloti scored in each half as the students announced their return to competition after missing last season's challenge.



In the women's contest, Vivian Tanui's 49th minute goal was enough to give Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology victory over Multimedia University.



