By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya College of Accountancy University goalkeeper Ken Kimiti attempts to pick himself up after conceding a goal during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Kenya Police at the City Park Stadium on March 12, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police got their Kenya Hockey Union campaign underway on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) in a men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.





A brace from talismanic striker Moses Cheplaiti and another strike from captain Oliver Echenje gave last season’s third placed finishers the perfect start to the new season.



Shadrack Ruto pulled a goal back for the students but it proved to be a mere consolation as the law enforcers deservedly claimed the three points.



“It is another season and we want to be among the title challengers but this will require us to be at our best and win games both home and away. This is a good start and we will build from the result in our upcoming matches,” Police coach Kenneth Kaunda said.



The policemen dominated proceedings and were 2-0 up in the opening 18 minutes with Cheplaiti sounding the board in the space of one minute finishing past KCAU keeper Kim Kimiti.



The students respond and scored with their first attack of the match in the 25th minute through a well worked field goal that saw Ruto lob the onrushing Police keeper Martin Agesa.



Police put the result beyond doubt four minutes from time when Echenje scored from the simplest of touches after a swift counter attack.



Earlier, Kenyatta University Vultures drew 1-1 with United States International University of Africa in another top flight men’s encounter.



Skipper Lawrence Makhalsa had given the Vultures the lead in the first half but USIU hit back in the second half through Brian Kiplimo.



In the women’s Premier League, Multimedia University were handed a 1-0 defeat by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology on their return to the league.



In the second tier men’s league, newcomers University of Nairobi shocked Wazalendo Youth 2-0.



