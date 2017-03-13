

Victors: Police players and officials celebrate their President’s Cup win after beating Nur Insafi in the final. — M. AZHAR ARIF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Debutants Police exacted sweet revenge on favourites Nur Insafi in the final of the President's Cup.





Police, who lost 5-2 to the Division One league champions in the league match, won 3-1 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 3-3 in regulation time.



Police, who finished runners-up in Division One, converted in the shootout through Mohd Fitri Abdul Manan, Azreen Rizal Nasir and Mohd Khairul Naim Johari while Muhamad Bilal Qadir was the only Nur Insafi player to score.



In the final at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday, Police took their chances well to score through Baljit Singh Sarjab (ninth), Azreen Rizal Nasir (29th) and Dick Waili (45th).



Nur Insafi, powered by five Pakistan players, scored through Muhamad Bilal (28th), Aamir Shahzad (40th) and Muhammad Ateeq (49th).



Police team manager Assistant Commissioner S. Batumalai was delighted with his players’ performance.



"We were the underdogs as we have an all-local squad and they played their best match today,” said Batumalai.



"Winning the Cup augurs well for us in the MHL (Malaysia Hockey League).”



In the National Women’s League, Terengganu, powered by nine national players, bagged the double.



The east coast team, who won the league title last week, clinched the Vivian Mau Soars (overall title) by defeating Blue Warriors 3-1 in the penalty shooutout after both teams were tied 1-1.



Fatin Naimah Zaki gave Terengganu the lead in the 11th minute before Blue Warriors equalised through Norbaini Hashim in the 32nd minute.



In the penalty shootout, Fatin, Nuraini Abdul Rashid and Siti Rahmah Othman found the target while Mimie Zulaika Zaini scored for Blue Warriors.



The Star of Malaysia