The women’s EY Hockey League regular season title looks like it is set to go down to the final day as UCD stormed back to beat Cork Harlequins while Hermes-Monkstown won out 6-1 at Ulster Elks.





For UCD, their unbeaten run was under severe threat as Naomi Carroll’s double had Cork 3-2 up going into the final quarter at Belfield. But a Sorcha Clarke goal and a winner five minutes from the end from Abbie Russell snatched a 4-3 success.



For Quins part, they have some consolation as results elsewhere confirmed their place in the EY Champions Trophy and they do have a re-match against the Belfielders in the Irish Senior Cup final.



Hermes-Monkstown’s win over basement side Elks was a far simpler affair. Laura Pinder, Caitriona McGilp and Sinead Loughran all got their first goals of the EYHL campaign adding to efforts from Nikki Evans, Anna O’Flanagan and Rosie Carrigan.



At the bottom, Pembroke recorded a vital win – their first of 2017 – over Ards with Eanna Horan getting the only goal in a 1-0 result. It came 11 minutes from the end and sees them rise four points away from the automatic relegation spot and back within range of Belfast Harlequins in eighth.



The Belfast side, meanwhile, earned what could be a vital point as they tied 2-2 with Pegasus in an Ulster derby. First half goals from Amy Geddes and Gemma Frazer had Quins leading 2-1 at the break before Ruth Maguire, with her second of the game, scored a penalty stroke to spilt the points.



Belfast Quins end the weekend three points clear of Pembroke while Pegasus now have seven points to make up in their chase of a Champions Trophy place.

Loreto took a huge step toward landing that final playoff place thanks to a Hannah Matthews’ 3-2 win over Railway Union. The international defender scored a trio of penalty corner goals to see her side beat their nearest rivals.



Women’s EY Hockey League: Pegasus 2 (R Maguire 2) Belfast Harlequins 2 (A Geddes, G Frazer); UCD 4 (D Duke 2, S Clarke, A Russell) Cork Harlequins 3 (N Carroll, K Bateman); Pembroke 1 (E Horan) Ards 0; Ulster Elks 1 (C Mitchell) Hermes-Monkstown 6 (R Carrigan, N Evans, A O’Flanagan, L Pinder, C McGilp, S Loughran); Railway Union 2 (Z Delany 2) Loreto 3 (H Matthews 3)



Day 16 round-up



UCD 4 (D Duke 2, S Clarke, A Russell) Cork Harlequins 3 (N Carroll, K Bateman)



UCD produced a brilliant final quarter comeback to snatch victory as they recovered from a 2-0 and 3-2 deficit, keeping them a point clear at the top of the table.



Emma Buckley was outstanding in goal and she made her first save early on from a corner won by Emma Russell, getting down to keep out Katie Mullan’s drag-flick.



Quins showed their teeth, winning a corner of their own in the first quarter, and they went ahead when Karen Bateman scored from her side’s second piece, a well-worked effort. Naomi Caroll followed swiftly with a second goal, this time from play, before Deirdre Duke smashed home to get UCD on the scoreboard at half-time.



Irish internationals Duke and Carroll exchanged goals once again to see Quins take the lead into the final quarter, the latter from a strong and pacy attack. It set up an intense final quarter in which UCD pushed forward with major aggression. Buckley repelled a number of chances before Sorcha Clarke levelled.



And, with five minutes to go, Abbie Russell scored the winner, latching on to a pass from Gillian Pinder. Harlequins, nonetheless, qualified for the EY Champions Trophy playoffs due to results elsewhere and have a re-match against UCD in the Irish Senior Cup final in a few weeks.



Pegasus 2 (R Maguire 2) Belfast Harlequins 2 (Amy Geddes, Gemma Frazer)



Pegasus and Belfast Harlequins were forced to settle for a share of the spoils at Queen’s, tying 2-2 in a result that probably has more value for the latter side.



The visitors took a second minute lead from a corner as Amy Geddes mopped up a rebound off Sammy-Jo Greer’s pads. Pegasus bounced back and while they saw their best chance of the first quarter kept out by Helen Stevenson, Ruth Maguire was on hand to tie the game up from the second phase from close range.



Pegasus held control of the ball for much of the second quarter but, against the run of play, Quins took the lead for a second time. From a turnover, Gemma Frazer was found free at the neat post for a simple deflection into the goal.



The flow of the game followed a similar pattern in the third quarter but Pegasus could not convert from a half dozen openings. Rachael McMillan was unlucky not to score after good work through middle by her sister Hannah Craig.



The equaliser did come in the closing quarter when Suzanne Ferris rounded the last defender before being felled. Maguire converted from the ensuing penalty stroke for 2-2. With a couple of minutes remaining, Ferris was again involved in an incident that saw a stroke awarded but, on consultation, was annulled in favour of a bully.



Pegasus are now seven points off the Champions Trophy places while Belfast Harlequins ended the weekend three points clear of the relegation playoff place.



Pembroke 1 (E Horan) Ards 0



Pembroke picked up their first win of 2017 to reignite their chances of avoiding the relegation playoff place and easing the likelihood of automatic relegation into the bargain.



Eanna Horan scored the crucial goal in the 59th minute from a corner rebound to land the three points. Honours were shared in the opening period. Ards applied pressure before the break and won a penalty corner but Jessie Elliott in the Pembroke goal cleared her lines.



Pembroke upped their game in the second quarter and won three penalty corners in close succession but Naomi McKnight, in the Ards goal, made some excellent saves.The hosts continued to apply pressure into the second half with some lovely passing movements. However, they were reduced to ten players when Orla Macken was yellow carded. Shortly after, Pembroke were reduced even further when Kylie Deverell received a yellow card, too, but they survived the reduction in players.



Restored to the full 11, McKnight pulled off another great save early in the fourth quarter before the key moment. Rachel Scott’s shot was saved by the goalie but Eanna Horan put the rebound in the back of the net. Ards were awarded a penalty corner in the final seconds of the game but the Pembroke defence held fast for a key win.



Ulster Elks 1 (C Mitchell) Hermes-Monkstown 6 (R Carrigan, N Evans, A O’Flanagan, L Pinder, C McGilp, S Loughran)



Hermes-Monkstown had an impressive win over bottom of the table Ulster Elks at Jordanstown in a game they had to win to keep the pressure on league leaders UCD.



They were without a number of players such as midfield talisman Chloe Watkins, Christine Quinlan and Ava Beatty who retired early in the first quarter with an injury.



Elks made a good start winning an early penalty corner but couldn't capitalise on it, thanks to a save from 'keeper Liz Murphy. Shirley McCay and Robyn Chambers produced fine performances for the Elks but the attacking verve of their opponents soon took hold.



Nikki Evans was unlucky not to open the scoring for Hermes-Monkstown when her shot just slid wide of the post. However, minutes later, her side won a corner and defender Rosie Carrigan scored the opener.



This was quickly followed up by another set-piece and Nikki Evans made it 2-0. By the second quarter, the Dubliners were dominating the attack with Evans and Anna O'Flanagan combining for the third goal before another corner was earned and, this time, Laura Pinder converted, her first goal of the season.



In the fourth quarter, Elks opened their account with a goal by Chloe Mitchell who took advantage of a mistake by the Monkstown defence. Monkstown finished out the quarter strongly with maiden EYHL goals for the season from Caitriona McGilp and Sinead Loughran.



Railway Union 2 (Z Delany 2) Loreto 3 (H Matthews 3)



A rare Hannah Matthews hat trick gave Loreto a huge boost in their pursuit of the fourth EY Hockey League Champions Trophy place.



In a fast paced game, Railway had the upper hand in the early stages, winning an unconverted corner and sending balls across the circle but finding no-one on the end of them. Then, in the 15th minute, an overhead by Sarah Canning down the left hand side found Zara Delany who ran across the circle and slotted the ball into the goal to put Railway 1-0 up.



Matthews equalised before half-time, though, from Loreto's first corner of the game with a straight strike to make it 1-1. She grabbed the next two goals as well in the third quarter. Loreto dominated this phase from the outset, winning a corner in the first minute.



On this occasion Grace O'Flanagan made a brilliant stick save off a Matthews switch sweep. But a few minutes later, Loreto won another corner which Matthews swept her shot over the prostrate Railway keeper to score her second goal.



Loreto continued to control in midfield with Lizzie Colvin dominant and, from Loreto's fifth corner, Matthews completed her hat trick with another straight strike.



It left Railway playing catch-up and they started with huge intent, swapping out their goalkeeper for the last 17 and a half minutes. Twelve minutes from time, the pressure paid off when Railway drove down the right hand side with the ball making its way across the circle through a mass of players to be touched in by Emma Smyth at the back post. Railway pressed for the equaliser but the Loreto defence held firm to run out 3-2 winners.



Irish Hockey Association media release