



Bromac Kelburne men and Edinburgh University women were both in fine goalscoring form to maintain their positions at the top of men's and women's National Leagues.





A hat-trick by set piece expert Josh Cairns was the catalyst in Bromac Kelburne`s 4-1 victory over Hillhead, a result that keeps the Paisley side in pole position in the first division. The score might have been greater but for a string of excellent saves from Hillhead goalkeeper Jamie Frail.



In the early part of the contest Hillhead failed to capitalise on three penalty corner opportunities, but at Kelburne`s first set piece Cairns` powerful flick went in off Frail`s stick. Just on the interval Cairns struck again, this time giving Frail no chance at all.



The contest was effectively over when Kelburne converted their third penalty corner, Cairns confused the Hillhead defence with a well-worked dummy routine leaving Ben Peterson to fire a low shot into the net.



A glimmer of hope for the Glasgow side when they finally converted a set piece, Fraser Ward scored after the Kelburne defence failed to clear the danger. Any revival was stifled when Cairns netted his third penalty corner in the closing minutes.



Second placed Grange continue to keep the pressure on Kelburne with a 5-1 away win at Gordonians, they still trail by five points but with a game in hand.



It took the Edinburgh side 18 minutes to take the lead when Callum Milne opened the scoring from a penalty corner. Grange doubled their tally when Joe Waterston finished off a brilliant piece of individual play from Luke Cranney.



Ten minutes into the second half Todd Mills made it 3-0 at a penalty corner option. Patrick Longmate added a fourth from open play after Alan Johnston and Cranney had created the opening. Ali Irvine finished the scoring for Grange before the home side notched a consolation.



Grove Menzieshill consolidated their third place in the table with a comfortable 4-1 win over Western Wildcats, Aidan McQuade scored a hat-trick while Albert Rowling got the other.



Uddingston`s renaissance continues as they move up into the top four with a narrow 2-1 away win at Watsonians. Steven Percy scored the only first half strike from a penalty corner, Alex Shaw doubled the tally from open play in the second half before the Edinburgh side pulled one back from a set piece.



In the women`s first division Edinburgh University retained pole position in the first division with a ten goal victory over bottom side CALA.



In the victory Zara Malseed got a hat-trick and there were two goals each for Amy Brodie and Sarah Robertson.



The chasing pack kept in touch with Edinburgh, second placed Milne Craig Western overcame Dundee Wanderers 4-2 on Tayside.



Grove Menzieshill maintained their unbeaten record in the league with a 5-1 victory over Kelburne.







Wildcats are well established in the top four after renewing their winning form with a 3-0 win over Watsonians. Lucy McArthur opened for the Auchenhowie side following a breakdown at a penalty corner.



Emma McDiarmid added a second when she flicked the ball over the goalkeeper at another set piece. Catriona Booth completed the scoring for the Wildcats with a reverse stick shot. Meanwhile at the other end Wildcats` goalkeeper Caroline Duff kept a clean sheet by saving a Watsonians` spot effort.



Scottish Hockey Union media release