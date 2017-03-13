

Relegation-threatened Canterbury showed they won’t be going down without a fight when they scored a 5-2 shock win over top of the table Wimbledon in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





Tom Bean scored twice and Michael Farrer, Sam Barrett and James Oates (pictured) were also on target for Canterbury, who moved out of the relegation zone on the back of the win.



Ian Sloan and Chris Gregg got the consolation goals for Wimbledon who are now guaranteed to finish top despite the defeat.



The play off finalists are now all confirmed with Wimbledon, Holcombe, Surbiton and Hampstead and Westminster all securing a berth.



Hampstead and Westminster snatched the final place with a hard fought 5-4 defeat of Reading.



Stephen Dowds and Richard Alexander put the visitors two up but Reading came back through Ben Boon and Montgomery Jefferson before taking the lead through Ajai Dhadwal.



In a breathless finale to the first half, Michael Watt levelled the scores for Hampstead, making it 3-3.



Second half goals from Samuel French and another for Watt sealed the win for Hampstead but Andy Watts also found the target for Reading.



Loughborough Students took their first point of the campaign with a 2-2 draw against third-placed Surbiton but it’s not enough to keep them in the league.



Liam Ansell hit a double for Surbiton and for Loughborough, Seb Ansley and Matthew Ramshaw found the net.



Ashley Jackson scored a brace as East Grinstead beat Holcombe 4-1. Martin Scanlon and Simon Faulkner were also on the score sheet for East Grinstead and Nick Bandurak pulled one back for Holcombe.



Beeston’s chances of making the top four were extinguished as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Brooklands Manchester University who are fighting for their lives.



Men’s Conference East



The top two in the Men’s Conference East look set to battle it out to the wire for top spot as both Teddington and Sevenoaks recorded wins on Sunday.



Leaders Teddington came from two goals down inside 10 minutes to win 6-4 at home to Southgate.



Matt Daly and Andrew Pett both hit a brace to take their respective goal tallies for the campaign to 23 and 18, with Richard Gear-Evans and Tim Davenport also on target.



Sevenoaks remain level on points and reduced the gap to just a single goal with a 6-2 win at West Herts, Andrew Ross scoring a hat trick for the visitors.



A late Tom Rhodes goal secured three points for Oxted as they defeated bottom side Wapping 3-2 at home, the visitors now six points adrift with two games to go.



Elsewhere, two goals apiece from Charlie Ellison and Joe Naughalty saw Richmond draw 2-2 with Brighton and Hove, whilst Cambridge City edged out Indian Gymkhana 4-3.



Men’s Conference North



The University of Durham kept up their momentum heading into the promotion play offs with a 5-1 home victory over relegation-threatened Oxton in the Men’s Conference North.



Charlie Stubbings hit a brace with Angus Spittles, Ben Mcgeogh and Cameron Rule all on the score sheet to make in 16 wins from 16 games.



Bottom side Leek failed to close the gap to Oxton as they were comfortably beaten 7-0 at Doncaster, captain Matt Gibson scoring a hat-trick.



Martin Webb scored all four goals for Olton & West Warwicks, but they were held to a 4-4 draw at home to Preston.



A strong second half showing from Sheffield Hallam saw them win 4-0 at Bowdon and Deeside Ramblers won 5-3 against Cannock.



Men’s Conference West



Team Bath Buccaneers claimed an important 2-0 victory against an understrength Cardiff & Met side in the Men’s Conference West.



Peter Scott and Ben Mackey scored the goals for Team Bath, who close the gap to Cardiff to just two points.



Edward Matts, Oliver Davies, Alex Robey and Tom Watson were the scorers as the University of Exeter kept their slim hopes of finishing top alive with a 4-1 win over Isca.



The University of Bristol remain four points adrift at the bottom of the table after going down 3-2 against the University of Birmingham, Jack Clee with the winner four minutes from time.



Fareham moved out of the bottom two after a 2-2 draw at home to Old Georgians, James Tindall scoring his 21st of the season for the visitors.



Elsewhere, Chichester remain in the relegation picture after going down 2-1 at home to Cheltenham.



Men’s Hockey League (Sunday, 12 March 2017):



Men's Premier Division: Beeston 0, Brooklands MU 0; Canterbury 5, Wimbledon 2; East Grinstead 4, Holcombe 1; Reading 4, Hampstead and Westminster 5; Surbiton 2, Loughborough Students 2.



Men’s Conference East: Cambridge City 4, Indian Gymkhana 3; Oxted 3, Wapping 2; Richmond 2, Brighton and Hove 2; Teddington 6, Southgate 4; West Herts 2, Sevenoaks 6.



Men’s Conference North: Bowdon 0, Sheffield Hallam 4; Deeside Ramblers 5, Cannock 3; Doncaster 7, Leek 0; Olton & West Warwicks 4, Preston 4; University of Durham 5, Oxton 1.



Men’s Conference West: Cardiff & Met 0, Team Bath Buccaneers 2; Chichester 1, Cheltenham 2; Fareham 2, Old Georgians 2; University of Bristol 2, University of Birmingham 3; University of Exeter 4, Isca 1.



