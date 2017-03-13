Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Egara’s Keenan going back to his roots

Published on Monday, 13 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments



Club Egara’s Thomas Keenan has played a key role in helping Italy to a strong start at the Hockey World League Round 2 in Stormont, Ireland as he goes back to his family roots.



As his name suggested, he has a strong Irish connection with his father hailing from Cork in the south of the country where he played both hockey and the local stick-sport hurling.

The grandfather emigrated to Argentina where Thomas was born but he returned to Europe with his father Patricio who played professional hockey in Italy for a time.

He moved on to Club Egara as a coach where Thomas has been playing for the last few years, being part of their EHL squad for three years.

With a few different options to play internationally, he jokes “I have plenty of different blood.”

So far in Belfast, the sweeper scored two corner goals in a draw against Austria – subsequently losing a shoot-out for a bonus point – before beating Ukraine 6-2.

“We are quite happy so far; Saturday was a good draw against Austria. We had some opportunities to win it while we were a bit unlucky in the shoot-out.”

In that shoot-out, he scored an incredible chip-shot, looping over the Mateusz Szymczyk before dropping onto the backboard.

“I thought about doing it before I stepped up; maybe it wasn’t clever but it worked!”

They play Ireland next with the winner of the game set to win Pool A: “We will do our best to get some points and then be very focused on the quarter-finals which is the important game for us.”

On day two, Ireland drew 1-1 with Austria with Lisnagarvey’s Matthew Nelson scoring in the third minute before Dominic Uher was credited with the equaliser late in the game. Ireland won the bonus point shoot-out 4-2.

France lead Pool B with 3-1 wins over Poland and Scotland; Wales are second with a win over Poland and a bonus point draw against the Scots.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.