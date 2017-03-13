



Club Egara’s Thomas Keenan has played a key role in helping Italy to a strong start at the Hockey World League Round 2 in Stormont, Ireland as he goes back to his family roots.





As his name suggested, he has a strong Irish connection with his father hailing from Cork in the south of the country where he played both hockey and the local stick-sport hurling.



The grandfather emigrated to Argentina where Thomas was born but he returned to Europe with his father Patricio who played professional hockey in Italy for a time.



He moved on to Club Egara as a coach where Thomas has been playing for the last few years, being part of their EHL squad for three years.



With a few different options to play internationally, he jokes “I have plenty of different blood.”



So far in Belfast, the sweeper scored two corner goals in a draw against Austria – subsequently losing a shoot-out for a bonus point – before beating Ukraine 6-2.



“We are quite happy so far; Saturday was a good draw against Austria. We had some opportunities to win it while we were a bit unlucky in the shoot-out.”



In that shoot-out, he scored an incredible chip-shot, looping over the Mateusz Szymczyk before dropping onto the backboard.



“I thought about doing it before I stepped up; maybe it wasn’t clever but it worked!”



They play Ireland next with the winner of the game set to win Pool A: “We will do our best to get some points and then be very focused on the quarter-finals which is the important game for us.”



On day two, Ireland drew 1-1 with Austria with Lisnagarvey’s Matthew Nelson scoring in the third minute before Dominic Uher was credited with the equaliser late in the game. Ireland won the bonus point shoot-out 4-2.



France lead Pool B with 3-1 wins over Poland and Scotland; Wales are second with a win over Poland and a bonus point draw against the Scots.



Euro Hockey League media release