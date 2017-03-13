by Aftar Singh





Saviour: Najmi Farizal Jazlan (left) scored Malaysia’s second goal in the World Hockey League Round Two final against China in Dhaka yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lived dangerously in the final against China before lifting the World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





Malaysia won through a penalty shootout (5-3) after both teams failed to break the 2-2 deadlock in regulation time at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium yesterday.



Malaysia, ranked 13th in the world, were trailing 2-0 against world No. 18 China in the first 22 minutes before they fought back in the fourth quarter to level the score.



Malaysia also squandered a penalty stroke in the 25th minute when Najmi Farizal Jazlan flick was saved by goalkeeper Ming Cheng.



Du Talake gave China the lead off a penalty corner before Su Jun doubled the score in the 22nd minute.



But Malaysia came back strongly to convert two penalty corner goals through Shahril Saabah in the 46th minute and Najmi Farizal Jazlan in the 55th minute.



In the penalty shootout, Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi, Faiz Helmi Jali, Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil and Mohd Fitri Saari did well to get past their opponents’ goalkeeper.



China only managed to score through E Liguang, Ao Suozhu and Gua Zixiang.



Both finalists have booked their place in the World League Semi-Finals to be played at two venues – London from June 15-25 and Johannesburg, South Africa from July 9-23.



The World League Semi-finals also doubles up as the qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup in New Delhi.



National coach Stephen van Huizen praised his players for their fighting spirit.



“I know my boys will never give up until the last minute. The turning point in the match was when Shahril scored off a penalty corner and I knew we will get the equaliser,” said Stephen.



“We have achieved our target to win the tournament and also a place in the World League Semi-Finals.



“The players will be given a two-week break before we start preparing for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh (from April 29 to May 9),” added Stephen.



The Star of Malaysia