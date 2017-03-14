



Edinburgh University and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western will contest the women`s Scottish Cup final after seeing off the Tayside threat of Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers respectively.





The foundation of the students` victory came inside three minutes of the first half; Louise Campbell opened the scoring and that was followed by another from Sarah Robertson.



Former Scotland captain Linda Clement gave the Taysiders some hope with a goal three minutes into the second half, but any revival was stifled by a third by Becky Dru. The result put Edinburgh University through to the final.



Western completed the league and cup weekend double over Dundee Wanderers with a convincing 4-0 victory. There was only a single goal between the sides at the interval, the Glasgow side had their noses in front through a penalty corner conversion by Frances Lonergan.



Western continued to add to their tally in the second half, Jen Eadie scored the second at another set piece, and there followed open play goals from Heather Lang and Emma McGregor.







The women`s plate final will be a showdown between Glasgow University and first division CALA Edinburgh.



In the semi-final battle of the students, Dundee University versus Glasgow University, honours were even at half-time - Jenny White`s strike for Dundee was cancelled out by Glasgow`s Laura Murray.



But in the second half Glasgow took command and added to their total through a brace by Nicole Pike and another by Connie Laithe for a 4-1 lead before Ailsa Small notched a consolation for Dundee.



CALA ran out 2-0 winners in their semi-final encounter with Aberdeen University to seal their spot in the final. CALA built up a single goal first half lead over Aberdeen University through Kyra Dugeren. The result was secured when Lorna Crawford added a second eight minutes after the interval with no reply from Aberdeen.



The catch-up men`s first division clash between Cludesdale and Hillhead ended in a 2-2 draw at Titwood. The result leaves Hillhead in sixth place while Clydesdale now join Western Wildcats and Watsonians on the 11 point mark although the Titwood side have still a game in hand.



In a feisty contest there was plenty of cut and thrust in the first half which Clydesdale shaded, but no goals.



Hillhead looked to have the game won with two penalty corner strikes by Michael Sherry, but in front of their own vociferous supporters the home side retaliated to save the match.



Andrew Allan started the comeback from the spot and not long after Patrick Lonergan levelled when he forced the ball home after a scramble in the circle for a share of the points.



Photos by John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release