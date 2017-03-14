



Despite a first defeat of the season, Wimbledon landed the English Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with two rounds to go.





Relegation-threatened Canterbury showed they won’t be going down without a fight when they scored a 5-2 shock win over the top-ranked side on Sunday.



Tom Bean scored twice and Michael Farrer, Sam Barrett and James Oates were also on target for Canterbury, who moved out of the relegation zone on the back of the win. Ian Sloan and Chris Gregg got the consolation goals for Wimbledon who are now guaranteed to finish top despite the defeat.



That is because both Holcombe and Surbiton missed out on full points in their games too. Hampstead and Westminster also secured a place in the playoffs with two games to spare courtesy of a hard fought 5-4 win over Reading.



Stephen Dowds and Richard Alexander put the visitors two up but Reading came back through Ben Boon and Montgomery Jefferson before taking the lead through Ajai Dhadwal. In a breathless finale to the first half, Michael Watt levelled the scores for Hampstead, making it 3-3.



Second half goals from Samuel French and another for Watt sealed the win for Hampstead but Andy Watts also found the target for Reading.



Loughborough Students took their first point of the campaign with a 2-2 draw against third-placed Surbiton but it’s not enough to keep them in the league. Liam Ansell hit a double for Surbiton and for Loughborough, Seb Ansley and Matthew Ramshaw found the net.



Ashley Jackson scored a brace as East Grinstead beat Holcombe 4-1. Martin Scanlon and Simon Faulkner were also on the score sheet for East Grinstead and Nick Bandurak pulled one back for Holcombe.



Beeston’s chances of making the top four were extinguished as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Brooklands Manchester University who are fighting for their lives.



Euro Hockey League media release