



KHC Dragons thumped Royal Daring 7-0 to retain their single point lead at the top of the Audi Hockey League in Belgium, all but ending the Molenbeck side’s hopes of reaching the playoffs.





The visitors got on the board in the third minute through Florent van Aubel and never really looked back. Thomas Briels added another in the 13th minute before van Aubel’s second came before half-time.



A late burst of goals from Robbert Rubens, Thomas Verheijen, Jeffrey Thys and Henri Raes saw Dragons storm home for an emphatic victory.



Speaking afterwards, van Aubel said: “Compared to last week against the Herakles, we wanted to make an extra step up and that's what we did well. I think we can really be very satisfied after this victory.”



Waterloo Ducks went second on their own with a 5-2 win over Antwerp thanks to Gauthier Boccard’s triple including two from a penalty corner.



Racing Club de Bruxelles dropped back a couple of points following a 3-3 draw against KHC Leuven. Anthony Versluys had given Racing the lead late in the game but Tom Degroote equalised in the last 90 seconds.



Herakles beat Braxgata 4-1 and are fourth place, four points ahead of Royal Leopold who were 4-0 winners against Wellington.



Euro Hockey League media release