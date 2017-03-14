



AH&BC Amsterdam and Rotterdam played out an emotional battle at the Wagener Stadium to draw 2-2 in a top-class battle in the Dutch Hoofdklasse.





Simon Egerton got a brilliant deflection to Blair Tarrant’s powerful crash ball in the second minute to open the scoring. Boris Burkhadt equalised with an excellent backhand shot for 1-1 at half-time.



Jeroen Hertzberger saw a penalty stroke saved by Jan de Wijkerslooth on his first team debut but then powered his way through to bash home Rotterdam’s second goal, flinging his stick away as part of his celebrations.



Justin Reid-Ross, though, equalised with four minutes to go with a ripper of a penalty corner to share the spoils. Amsterdam stay second, six points behind Bloemendaal and six ahead of Rotterdam, Oranje-Rood and Kampong.



Oranje-Rood fell to a surprise defeat to Pinoke, 2-0, in a frustrating performance, conceding twice in the closing six minutes.



Kampong beat Qui Vive 7-1 with Spanish star Salva Piera scoring two powerful goals. Bloemendaal extended their lead with a 5-0 win over Tilburg with Florian Fuchs setting them on their way with a blistering first goal.



HGC and Den Bosch both closed the gap on the top four places with big wins, beating Hurley (6-0) and Almere (5-1) respectively.



Euro Hockey League media release