Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Hockey team leaves for Australia, New Zealand

Published on Tuesday, 14 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

The national hockey team on Monday left for their tour of New Zealand and Australia, said a press release from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).



The team will be playing a bilateral series in the two countries

Matches in New Zealand will be held between March 17 and March 23, while the Australian leg of the tour will start on March 28, added the statement.

Australia is currently ranked as the world's top hockey team as per International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings while New Zealand is ranked 8th.

"The experience gained during these two series would help Pakistan prepare for the all important Hockey World League's semi finals to be held in London in June this year which doubles up as the 2018 World Cup qualifier," said the national hockey federation.

Abdul Haseem Khan will be the skipper for the team with Umar Bhutta as his vice-captain.

Dawn

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.