By BRIAN YONGA





Francis Kariuki of Strathmore University controls the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Nakuru Club on September 25, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators launch their title defence against Sikh Union Nairobi in a mid-week Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League match set for Wednesday evening at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





The 6pm kick-off is the first of this season’s mid-week encounters re-introduced by the union to allow fans enjoy matches. Focus will be on the title holders, who upset all odds to clinch their third league crown after they dethroned Butali Sugar Warriors 3-0 on post-match penalties in the play-off final last December.



The students had on their way to the final defeating another favourite Kenya Police, winning 3-2 also on post-match penalties in their last four encounter. Many will be looking to see if that success was pure luck or by merit and pressure will definitely be on the Madaraka-based side to to repeat their heroics and retain the league title, which has since reverted to a home-and-away format.



Meshack Senge’s charges will be up against a Sikh Union side that has struggled to find its past glory over the past five years. Sikh, who won the league title in 2012, finished in a disappointing 11th place, just three spots above the the relegation zone.



Senge will however have to mount a title defence without Constan Wakhura and Derrick Kuloba. The duo, who were influential in Strathmore’s title charge last year, have joined Butali Sugar Warriors.



Senge is however confident that he has enough cover to go on another title charge this season. “This is expected because we are an institution and we know that at some point we will always lose our best players but that allows us to bring in another crop of fresh talent,” the tactician said.



“ Pressure will be on us to defend our crown and I think the lads can handle it. We look forward to a great season,” he added. Festus Onyango, who was the club’s top scorer last season will lead the the attack alongside skipper Francis Kariuki.



Sikh on the other hand will be hoping that their key players Davies Wanagwe, Allan Iningu and Francis Esikuri can stay fit to help them challenge for the title.



“We were very inconsistent last season and our final position tells the story. We want to have a better year and the disappointment of last season will hopefully challenge us to be better,” Sikh team manager Kalpesh Solanki said.



The 2017 season started last Saturday.



