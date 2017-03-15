Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Slough defender Hannah Bowe had mixed emotions after the weekend.

Published on Wednesday, 15 March 2017
By Mike Haymonds

On Friday she was at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to watch her brother Tommy play for Ireland in the Six Nations after a long lay-off with injury. He came on as a late replacement but within minutes suffered a broken leg.



Bowe, 30, said: “ I wanted to see him as this is likely to be his last international season. I’m glad I was there as that injury will almost certainly end his Ireland career.”

Saturday brought a contrasting reaction when she scored Slough’s first goal in a 2-2 draw with Holcombe which all but ensured her side escapes relegation.

In the men’s  Premier League Wimbledon clinched the title, earning them a place in Europe next season, despite losing their unbeaten record in a 5-2 defeat by Canterbury, who moved out of the relegation play-off spot.

At the bottom Loughborough Students are relegated after gaining  their first point in a 2-2 draw with third-placed Surbiton.

In the Investec women’s Premier Surbiton clinched their third successive league title with a 6-0 win over Bowdon Hightown. Holcombe, East Grinstead and University of Birmingham are contending for the other three play-off places.

