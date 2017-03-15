By Mike Haymonds



On Friday she was at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to watch her brother Tommy play for Ireland in the Six Nations after a long lay-off with injury. He came on as a late replacement but within minutes suffered a broken leg.





Bowe, 30, said: “ I wanted to see him as this is likely to be his last international season. I’m glad I was there as that injury will almost certainly end his Ireland career.”



Saturday brought a contrasting reaction when she scored Slough’s first goal in a 2-2 draw with Holcombe which all but ensured her side escapes relegation.



In the men’s Premier League Wimbledon clinched the title, earning them a place in Europe next season, despite losing their unbeaten record in a 5-2 defeat by Canterbury, who moved out of the relegation play-off spot.



At the bottom Loughborough Students are relegated after gaining their first point in a 2-2 draw with third-placed Surbiton.



In the Investec women’s Premier Surbiton clinched their third successive league title with a 6-0 win over Bowdon Hightown. Holcombe, East Grinstead and University of Birmingham are contending for the other three play-off places.



Daily Express