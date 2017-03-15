



Real Club de Polo have suffered a big blow with Xavi Lleonart being forced out of the rest of the club season with a shoulder injury which requires an operation.





He was injured on day 11 of the Spanish Honor Division season against Egara in a fall and saw him miss the games against UD Taburiente and Atlètic de Terrassa.



It means he will also be out of Polo’s bid to win the Copa del Rey in Sant Cugat del Vallés, a tournament in which he has been named player of the tournament twice,



He will miss the Euro Hockey League KO16 tie against WKS Grunwald Pozan while it will also be a concern for Spanish coach Fred Soyez with a World Cup qualifying bid on the summer schedule as well as the European Championships.



In his absence, Polo did extend their lead to eight points in the Spanish league with a 3-2 win over Atlètic. Matias Rey and Lucas Vila helped build a 2-0 lead before they were reeled in by goals from Marc Bolto and Roc Oliva.



But Alex Casasayas scored a fine winner on his backhand from the left of the circle to earn the points.



Club Egara moved into second place with a 9-1 win over Taburiente; Club de Campo went up to fourth with a 6-1 success against CD Terrassa. Junior FC dropped out of the playoff places with a 3-2 home loss against RS Tenis.



