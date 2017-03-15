

Former Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock with students at the Growing Leaders workshop yesterday at Karamu High School. Photo/ Duncan Brown.



Students from across Hawke's Bay attended a Growing Leaders workshop yesterday headlined by former Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock at Karamu High School.





Sport Hawke's Bay secondary school workforce development officer Chris McIvor said the programme was about building the next generation of sport leaders.



"We gave a range of workshops and practical sessions and Kayla came and kicked the day off as our Olympic ambassador."



Whitelock set the tone for the students, giving a speech about her leadership journey and how she fell in to it.



Mr McIvor said their aim was to hit as many students as possible and all of the schools who attended were having follow-up workshops.



"We were expecting 100 students so to get about 172 was amazing. We had to add extra workshops as it was so popular."



