

Arun Panchia has been named captain of the Black Sticks. Photo / Getty Images



New Black Sticks men's coach Darren Smith has a keen eye towards the future ahead of his first test series in charge.





Nick Elder, Cam Hayde, Jonty Keaney and Mac Wilcox are the four new faces in Smith's squad for the series against Pakistan starting in Wellington on Friday.



Darren Smith says whenever you give young players an opportunity in an international environment they can surprise.



Smith says they're hopeful to uncover players to take forward to not just the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 but also next year's world cup.



Midfielder Arun Panchia is the side's new captain.



