

Olivia Merry has been named in the Black Sticks for tests against the US next weekend, and for the Festival of Hockey next month. PHOTOSPORT



Black Sticks coach Mark Hager has named two squads ahead of next weekend's series against the USA and next month's Festival of Hockey.





A group of 17 will travel to Rangiora for tests against the USA next Saturday and Sunday, before Canterbury's Jenny Storey drops out and Natasha Fitzsimons and Rachel McCann join the squad for the festival in Hastings.



The two tests in Rangiora will be played on the sparkling new $2 million Waimakariri Hockey Turf, and will be the first time a New Zealand senior international team of any sport has played in North Canterbury.





Shiloh Gloyn will return to international duty for the first time since rupturing her ACL last year. WARWICK SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ



The matches will be valuable in terms of preparation for the festival in Hastings, which includes Australia, Japan and the United States.



Both squads are highlighted by a stack of young talent, while there is also a core of experience through players such as Stacey Michelsen (221 tests), Olivia Merry (148), Rose Keddell (144) and Liz Thompson (130).



Midlands defender/midfielder Shiloh Gloyn returns to the international mix for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last year.



Hager said the coming internationals are a timely follow on for the squad after some lessons taken away from the recent series against Argentina in Buenos Aires.



"We're still broadening our squad as we track towards some important selections for the World League semifinal in June, which is crucial as it doubles as a chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup," Hager said.



"We need to start converting our opportunities, which was highlighted from the recent Argentina series as a priority work-on, so we have made some changes to our forward line and playing structures in an effort to complete the good work we have been doing in the attacking third of the field.



"Both series are great opportunities to identify players that will provide us with the best combinations as we move forward over the next few months."



AT A GLANCE



Squad for tests against United States on March 25-26: Shiloh Gloyn, Erin Goad, Sam Harrison, Pippa Hayward, Tessa Jopp, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry, Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal, Grace O'Hanlon, Kirsten Pearce, Amy Robinson, Sally Rutherford, Kelsey Smith, Jenny Storey, Kim Tanner, Liz Thompson.



Squad for Festival of Hockey from March 31-April 9: Natasha Fitzsimons, Rachel McCann,Shiloh Gloyn, Erin Goad, Sam Harrison, Pippa Hayward, Tessa Jopp, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry, Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal, Grace O'Hanlon, Kirsten Pearce, Amy Robinson, Sally Rutherford, Kelsey Smith, Kim Tanner, Liz Thompson.



