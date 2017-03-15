Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Teams named for USA tests, Hawke’s Bay Cup

Published on Wednesday, 15 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 20
Photo: Planet Hockey

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s head coach Mark Hager has named two teams for this month’s series against USA and the Vantage Festival of Hockey.



A group of 17 will travel to Rangiora for games against USA on 25 and 26 March, before Natasha Fitzsimons and Rachel McCann join a full team of 18 for the Festival in Hastings from 31 March – 9 April.

Both teams are highlighted by plenty of young talent and led by a core of experience through the likes of Stacey Michelsen (221 tests), Olivia Merry (148), Rose Keddell (144) and Liz Thompson (130).

It will be an exciting return for Midlands defender/midfielder Shiloh Gloyn, who sees her first international action since suffering a torn ACL last year.

Coach Hager said it’s a timely follow on for the squad after some lessons taken away from the recent series against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“We’re still broadening our squad as we track towards some important selections for the FIH World League Semi Final in June, which is crucial as it doubles as a chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup,” Hager said.

“We need to start converting our opportunities which was highlighted from the recent Argentina series as a priority work on, so we have made some changes to our forward line and playing structures in an effort to complete the good work we have been doing in the attacking third of the field.

“Both series are great opportunities to identify players that will provide us with the best combinations as we move forward over the next few months.”

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Team
USA Tests – 25 and 26 March, Rangiora

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

NHL TEAM

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

28

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

27

29

3

Erin GOAD

North Harbour

Defender/Midfielder

23

15

2

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Midfielder/Striker

25

100

26

Pippa HAYWARD

Canterbury

Midfielder

26

120

19

Tessa JOPP

Southern

Midfielder/Defender

20

4

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

22

144

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

24

148

31

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Midfielder/Defender

25

221

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

24

100

15

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

24

3

18

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

25

68

6

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

20

9

8

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

35

129

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Midfielder/Striker

22

36

29

Jenny STOREY

Canterbury

Defender

21

29

22

Kim TANNER

Midlands

Defender

24

7

16

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

22

130

 Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Team
Hawke’s Bay Cup – 31 March – 9 April

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

NHL TEAM

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

20

Natasha FITZSIMONS

Midlands

Defender

28

64

28

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

27

29

3

Erin GOAD

North Harbour

Defender/Midfielder

23

15

2

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Midfielder/Striker

25

100

26

Pippa HAYWARD

Canterbury

Midfielder

26

120

19

Tessa JOPP

Southern

Midfielder/Defender

20

4

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

22

144

11

Rachel McCANN

Canterbury

Midfielder

23

44

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

24

148

31

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Midfielder/Defender

25

221

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

24

100

15

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

24

3

18

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

25

68

6

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

20

9

8

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

35

129

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Midfielder/Striker

22

36

22

Kim TANNER

Midlands

Defender

24

7

16

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

22

130


Hockey New Zealand Media release

