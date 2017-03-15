

Photo: Planet Hockey



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s head coach Mark Hager has named two teams for this month’s series against USA and the Vantage Festival of Hockey.





A group of 17 will travel to Rangiora for games against USA on 25 and 26 March, before Natasha Fitzsimons and Rachel McCann join a full team of 18 for the Festival in Hastings from 31 March – 9 April.



Both teams are highlighted by plenty of young talent and led by a core of experience through the likes of Stacey Michelsen (221 tests), Olivia Merry (148), Rose Keddell (144) and Liz Thompson (130).



It will be an exciting return for Midlands defender/midfielder Shiloh Gloyn, who sees her first international action since suffering a torn ACL last year.



Coach Hager said it’s a timely follow on for the squad after some lessons taken away from the recent series against Argentina in Buenos Aires.



“We’re still broadening our squad as we track towards some important selections for the FIH World League Semi Final in June, which is crucial as it doubles as a chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup,” Hager said.



“We need to start converting our opportunities which was highlighted from the recent Argentina series as a priority work on, so we have made some changes to our forward line and playing structures in an effort to complete the good work we have been doing in the attacking third of the field.



“Both series are great opportunities to identify players that will provide us with the best combinations as we move forward over the next few months.”



CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets for the Vantage Black Sticks vs USA in Rangiora



CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets for the Vantage Festival of Hockey



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Team

USA Tests – 25 and 26 March, Rangiora



SHIRT # PLAYER NAME NHL TEAM POSITION



AGE CAPS 28 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Defender/Midfielder 27 29 3 Erin GOAD North Harbour Defender/Midfielder 23 15 2 Sam HARRISON Auckland Midfielder/Striker 25 100 26 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Midfielder 26 120 19 Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder/Defender 20 4 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender/Midfielder 22 144 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 24 148 31 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Midfielder/Defender 25 221 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 24 100 15 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 24 3 18 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 25 68 6 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 20 9 8 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 35 129 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Midfielder/Striker 22 36 29 Jenny STOREY Canterbury Defender 21 29 22 Kim TANNER Midlands Defender 24 7 16 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 22 130

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Team

Hawke’s Bay Cup – 31 March – 9 April



SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



NHL TEAM



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



20 Natasha FITZSIMONS Midlands Defender 28 64 28 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Defender/Midfielder 27 29 3 Erin GOAD North Harbour Defender/Midfielder 23 15 2 Sam HARRISON Auckland Midfielder/Striker 25 100 26 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Midfielder 26 120 19 Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder/Defender 20 4 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender/Midfielder 22 144 11 Rachel McCANN Canterbury Midfielder 23 44 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 24 148 31 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Midfielder/Defender 25 221 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 24 100 15 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 24 3 18 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 25 68 6 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 20 9 8 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 35 129 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Midfielder/Striker 22 36 22 Kim TANNER Midlands Defender 24 7 16 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 22 130



Hockey New Zealand Media release