Holly MacNeil







Perth, Western Australia – Hockey Australia has today announced four new members to the 2017 Hockeyroos Squad, in addition to the touring team who will contest the Hawkes Bay Cup in Hastings, New Zealand this April.





After a week-long super camp held at the AIS in Canberra which was attended by 42 athletes, Kristina Bates (VIC), Jacqui Day (QLD), Ashlea Fey (QLD) and Georgia Wilson (WA) were selected into the Australian national squad. The new recruits take the Hockeyroos numbers up to 27, adding new range and experience to the number 4 world ranked team.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “The camp was an excellent opportunity for us to look at both our national squad and the development squad as we looked to select an additional four new players to the senior squad for 2017.



“In the end, Jacqui, Ashlea, Kristina and Georgia proved that they had both the ability and the determination to add depth to the current Hockeyroos roster.



“Along with their impressive performance at the camp, Jacqui and Ashlea both shone at the Trans-Tasman Trophy and International Festival of Hockey in November last year, with Kristina outstanding at the Junior World Cup in December, and Georgia consistently performing in the lead up to the Junior World Cup before being ruled out due to injury.”



In addition, the touring team for the Hockeyroos tour to the Hawkes Bay Cup in Auckland, New Zealand has also been selected, with 18 Hockeyroos set to make the journey across the ditch to contest the cup.



New recruit Kristina Bates (VIC) who has just been selected to the national squad will make her international Hockeyroos debut at Hawkes Bay, having shown her ability at the recent super camp and the 2016 Junior World Cup.



Of the Hawkes Bay team, Gaudoin said: “We made the selection for Hawkes Bay with the purpose of giving some of our newer squad members the opportunity to gain experience at an international level.



“Some of our more senior players including Georgie Morgan, Brooke Peris and Kathryn Slattery have not been selected on this occasion, both to rest them for the upcoming year, and to allow a younger side that opportunity to experience and do well at an international meet.



“We hope that seeing such a young side in action at Hawkes Bay will help us in make the crucial team selection for the World League semi-finals, which is a qualifier for the World Cup in 2018.”



The Hockeyroos will depart for New Zealand at the end of March.



New Hockeyroos Squad Members

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD)

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



Hockeyroos Hawkes Bay Squad

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kirstin Dwyer (Mackay, QLD)

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD)

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW)

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD)

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD)

Gabi Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Madi Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC)

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW)

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC)

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW)



Hockey Australia media release