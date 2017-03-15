Shaheed Devji





Canada’s Brienne Stairs carries the ball in a match vs Chile at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto. Canada won 1-0 (By Yan Huckendubler)



Canada’s women’s field hockey team will be back playing competitive hockey next week as it hosts pre-World League 2 matches against Chile and India in West Vancouver.





The Canadian women will train Monday and Tuesday, March 20th and 21st at Rutledge Field, before playing in three games that week.



The schedule for the test matches is as follows:



Wednesday, March 22 vs Chile – 4:45pm, Rutledge Field

Friday, March 24 vs Chile – 4:45pm, Rutledge Field

Sunday, March 26 vs India – 3:00pm, Rutledge Field



Chile and India will also face each other on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00pm at Rutledge Field.



All matches are free and open to the public. Please note, there is limited seating for the pre-tournament matches.



The Chileans are ranked 19th in the world, one spot behind the 18th ranked Canadians, while India is ranked 12th and is coming off competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.



After their test matches, Canada and Chile will meet in the second pool-stage match of World League Round 2 on April 2, 2017 at 4:30pm at Rutledge Field in West Vancouver, British Columbia.



World League Round 2 is part of Canada’s journey to qualify for the 2018 Hockey World Cup in London, England. The top two finishers in West Vancouver will move on to the World League Semi-final later this year, where spots for the 2018 World Cup will be awarded.



Field Hockey Canada media release