Ireland and France top pools as quarter-final line-up is revealed at men’s Hockey World League Round 2 event in Northern Ireland





Action from France's 1-0 Pool B victory over Wales at on Tuesday (Credit: PressEye)



The pool phase of the men’s Hockey World League Round 2 event in Belfast came to a close on Tuesday (14 March), with Ireland and France topping the tables ahead of the quarter-final phase of the competition.





Ireland (FIH Hero World Ranking: 10) finished top of Pool A thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Italy (WR: 35), with Matthew Nelson’s 25th minute field goal proving decisive as the Italians made life difficult for the Green Machine. The first place finish means that Ireland will face a quarter-final meeting against Poland (WR: 19), the team that finished fourth in Pool B.



Ireland topped Pool A ahead of second placed Austria (WR: 21) – 2-1 winners against Ukraine (WR: 24) thanks partly to a double strike from goal-machine Michael Körper – with Italy finishing in third place and Ukraine in fourth. Austria will now face Scotland, the third ranked team in Pool B, for a place in the competition semi-finals.



France (WR: 17) made it three wins from three Pool B matches by overcoming a strong challenge from Wales (WR: 34) before emerging 1-0 victors, with Blaise Rogeau scoring the only goal of the game in the ninth minute. France’s quarter-final opponents will be Ukraine, who will need to find some form if they are to overcome an opponent that has hit some cracking form in Belfast.



Wales finished Pool B in second place, meaning that they now face a cross-over quarter-final contest against Pool A’s third ranked team Italy. Both teams have lost only once so far in this competition so it promises to be a hard match to predict.



The quarter-finals will take place on Thursday 16 March, with France versus Ukraine kicking off the action at 10:00 GMT before Wales take on Italy at 12:15. Austria and Scotland take to the field at 14:30 with Ireland playing Poland at 16:45.



Like all the Round 2 events, the competition in Belfast will witness a clash between teams that came through the first phase of the competition against sides that were automatically given a bye through to Round 2 due to their higher placement in the FIH Hero World Rankings. The highest ranked teams will enter the World League at the Semi-Final stage of the Hockey World League which will take place in this summer.



The top two finishers from the men’s Round 2 events in Dhaka, Belfast (11-19 Mar 2017) and Tacarigua, (25 Mar-2 Apr 2017) are certain to qualify for the Hockey World League Semi-Finals, being joined in the World Cup qualifier phase by the two highest ranked of the third placed finishers from those three events.



