



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Experience uncharted adrenaline from scoreboard sagas Friday, August 4 – Sunday, August 13 when USA Field Hockey hosts the 2017 Pan American Cups. Now is your opportunity to view international hockey heroes in-person as a total of 16 international men’s and women’s hockey teams duke it out for the championship titles at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey. Another layer of intensity is established as the event is a direct qualifier to the FIH World Cup and a pathway for qualification to the Pan American Games.





The tournament is sure to draw thousands of fans from the Pan American nations to create a symphony of ear-splitting roars as the squads flaunt their deep skill sets. Now, you have the chance to be one of them.



CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS



Tickets will be for sale by assigned sections during the Pan American Cups. Single session tickets (includes two games for the AM or PM session that day) start at $18 to sit in Section D (farthest from the center of the pitch), $20 for Section C, and $22 for seats in Section B (closest to the center). Youth and Active Duty Military tickets will be available for 50 percent off of the normal ticket prices. Full Day Passes and Multi-Game Packages are also available, so click the link above for a full ticket listing!



Bringing a group? Contact Glen Hollingsworth by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to order your tickets today! Group discounts will be $1 per ticket for groups of 10 or more, $2 per ticket for groups of 20 or more and $3 per ticket for groups of 30 or more.



USA Field hockey will be seeking many volunteers to assist with multiple roles for the duration of the Pan American Cups. Interested individuals should register on our accreditation system here and provide their contact information as well as availability. Interested media outlets will need to register for credentials through the same system. You will receive a confirmation email that registration has been received.



Follow USA Field Hockey on Twitter for event updates and all things related to the sport in the United States.



For more information on the PAHF competitions and programs, please visit the Pan American Hockey Federation web site at www.panamhockey.org



Pan American Hockey Federaion media release