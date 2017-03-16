LiveSportsTalks are very excited to welcome 3 of the Team GB women's Hockey team that won Gold in last Summers Olympic games! Hollie Webb, Georgie Twigg and Shona McCallin will be joining us to share their stories on their heroic performances in Rio! Join us for an exciting evening of live discussion with 3 GOLD winning Olympians! Make sure you bring your questions for the girls for the Q & A session at the end!





All ages are welcome!



So with our next event creeping up, we are going to be sharing some facts about our 3 guests, Hollie Webb, Shona McCallin and Georgie Twigg!



Did you know....



Georgie will not be taking part of the next Olympic games as she is focusing on training to be a lawyer!



Shona lived and played Hockey in Holland for 3 and a half years and is fluent in Dutch!



Hollie has an economic degree from the University of Sheffield!



Venue - The Dickens Inn, St Katherines Docks, London. E1W 1UN



Date and Timings -Thursday 30th March 19:30 - 21:00 ( Doors open at 19:00)



