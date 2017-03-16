



Belgium Under-21 captain Victor Wegnez has decided to leave Daring this summer for KHC Dragons, saying that it was a really tough decision to make.





The 21-year-old led the national youth team to silver at last year’s Junior World Cup and has previously played in the EHL with Daring, helping them reach the FINAL4.



Wegnez was widely tipped to move last summer but stayed with the club of his youth for another season. Speaking to the Hockey Belgium website about the move this year, he said: “It was an extremely complicated decision to take on an emotional level.



"After I went home after announcing the move, I started crying because I was really sad to leave Daring. But I also know this is a positive decision for me to continue my development."



He was also in discussions with Racing Club de Bruxelles and Den Bosch but said he quickly felt an affinity with the reigning Belgian champions.



"I had a really good feeling with Dragons from the start. They offered me a very ambitious sports project which can also help me with the national team.



“I'm going to move to Brasschaat with many other Red Lions and this can only be beneficial for my evolution. Racing and Den Bosch also offered me solid proposals but the Dragons really impressed me. So I decided to follow my instinct."



Dragons head of top hockey Manu Leroy said of the new addition: "Victor is one of the great talents of Belgian hockey that we have been following for a while. With his arrival, we strengthen the core of our team and our ambitions. I am convinced that Victor will not only be part of the team but also of the club."



Euro Hockey League media release