Watch Wellington Black Sticks tests live

Published on Thursday, 16 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
We have you sorted for live coverage of the Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Pakistan in Wellington this weekend!



Tests on Friday 17th, Saturday 18th and Monday 20th March will be streamed live through the Hockey New Zealand website from the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.

Following the Wellington tests, the Vantage Black Sticks and Pakistan head to Wairarapa for a further two tests on 22nd and 23rd March. Unfortunately these will not be live streamed.

Live streaming of the Wellington test matches is proudly presented by Ford New Zealand.

CLICK HERE to watch LIVE or on demand

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN vs PAKISTAN – MATCH SCHEDULE

National Hockey Stadium, Wellington
Friday 17th March - Game 1 - 6:30pm
Saturday 18th March - Game 2 - 4:30pm
Monday 20th March - Game 3 - 7:00pm

Trust House Hockey Wairarapa, Clareville
Wednesday 22nd March - Game 4 - 6:30pm
Thursday 23rd March - Game 5 - 6:30pm

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
 Pakistan Series – 17-23 March

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

2

Cory BENNETT

North Harbour

Defender

25

44

3

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Defender

20

6

1

James COUGHLAN

North Harbour

Midfielder

26

76

30

Rob CREFFIER

Central

Midfielder

24

7

23

Nick ELDER

Southern

Midfielder

23

-

15

George ENERSEN

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

25

19

4

Nick HAIG

Canterbury

Defender/Midfielder

29

200

18

Cam HAYDE

Canterbury

Striker

25

-

27

Stephen JENNESS

Capital

Striker

26

171

8

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

24

11

16

Jonty KEANEY

Midlands

Striker

21

-

10

Kim KINGSTONE

Auckland

Striker

22

7

12

Sam LANE

Canterbury

Striker

19

3

20

Devon MANCHESTER

Auckland

Goalkeeper

27

94

26

Leo MITAI-WELLS

Midlands

Striker

21

7

5

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

22

7

28

Dominic NEWMAN

Canterbury

Striker/Midfielder

20

3

24

Arun PANCHIA

Auckland

Defender/Midfielder

27

205

7

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

26

41

19

Alex SHAW

Capital

Defender

27

73

32

Mac WILCOX

Central

Midfielder/Striker

20

-


Hockey New Zealand Media release

