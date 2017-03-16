Watch Wellington Black Sticks tests live
We have you sorted for live coverage of the Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Pakistan in Wellington this weekend!
Tests on Friday 17th, Saturday 18th and Monday 20th March will be streamed live through the Hockey New Zealand website from the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.
Following the Wellington tests, the Vantage Black Sticks and Pakistan head to Wairarapa for a further two tests on 22nd and 23rd March. Unfortunately these will not be live streamed.
Live streaming of the Wellington test matches is proudly presented by Ford New Zealand.
CLICK HERE to watch LIVE or on demand
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN vs PAKISTAN – MATCH SCHEDULE
National Hockey Stadium, Wellington
Friday 17th March - Game 1 - 6:30pm
Saturday 18th March - Game 2 - 4:30pm
Monday 20th March - Game 3 - 7:00pm
Trust House Hockey Wairarapa, Clareville
Wednesday 22nd March - Game 4 - 6:30pm
Thursday 23rd March - Game 5 - 6:30pm
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
Pakistan Series – 17-23 March
|
SHIRT #
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
2
|
Cory BENNETT
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
25
|
44
|
3
|
David BRYDON
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
20
|
6
|
1
|
James COUGHLAN
|
North Harbour
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
76
|
30
|
Rob CREFFIER
|
Central
|
Midfielder
|
24
|
7
|
23
|
Nick ELDER
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
23
|
-
|
15
|
George ENERSEN
|
Canterbury
|
Goalkeeper
|
25
|
19
|
4
|
Nick HAIG
|
Canterbury
|
Defender/Midfielder
|
29
|
200
|
18
|
Cam HAYDE
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
25
|
-
|
27
|
Stephen JENNESS
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
26
|
171
|
8
|
Richard JOYCE
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
24
|
11
|
16
|
Jonty KEANEY
|
Midlands
|
Striker
|
21
|
-
|
10
|
Kim KINGSTONE
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
22
|
7
|
12
|
Sam LANE
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
19
|
3
|
20
|
Devon MANCHESTER
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
27
|
94
|
26
|
Leo MITAI-WELLS
|
Midlands
|
Striker
|
21
|
7
|
5
|
Harry MISKIMMIN
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
22
|
7
|
28
|
Dominic NEWMAN
|
Canterbury
|
Striker/Midfielder
|
20
|
3
|
24
|
Arun PANCHIA
|
Auckland
|
Defender/Midfielder
|
27
|
205
|
7
|
Nick ROSS
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
26
|
41
|
19
|
Alex SHAW
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
27
|
73
|
32
|
Mac WILCOX
|
Central
|
Midfielder/Striker
|
20
|
-
Hockey New Zealand Media release