



We have you sorted for live coverage of the Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Pakistan in Wellington this weekend!





Tests on Friday 17th, Saturday 18th and Monday 20th March will be streamed live through the Hockey New Zealand website from the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.



Following the Wellington tests, the Vantage Black Sticks and Pakistan head to Wairarapa for a further two tests on 22nd and 23rd March. Unfortunately these will not be live streamed.



Live streaming of the Wellington test matches is proudly presented by Ford New Zealand.



CLICK HERE to watch LIVE or on demand



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN vs PAKISTAN – MATCH SCHEDULE



National Hockey Stadium, Wellington

Friday 17th March - Game 1 - 6:30pm

Saturday 18th March - Game 2 - 4:30pm

Monday 20th March - Game 3 - 7:00pm



Trust House Hockey Wairarapa, Clareville

Wednesday 22nd March - Game 4 - 6:30pm

Thursday 23rd March - Game 5 - 6:30pm



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN

Pakistan Series – 17-23 March





SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



2 Cory BENNETT North Harbour Defender 25 44 3 David BRYDON Canterbury Defender 20 6 1 James COUGHLAN North Harbour Midfielder 26 76 30 Rob CREFFIER Central Midfielder 24 7 23 Nick ELDER Southern Midfielder 23 - 15 George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 25 19 4 Nick HAIG Canterbury Defender/Midfielder 29 200 18 Cam HAYDE Canterbury Striker 25 - 27 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 26 171 8 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 24 11 16 Jonty KEANEY Midlands Striker 21 - 10 Kim KINGSTONE Auckland Striker 22 7 12 Sam LANE Canterbury Striker 19 3 20 Devon MANCHESTER Auckland Goalkeeper 27 94 26 Leo MITAI-WELLS Midlands Striker 21 7 5 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 22 7 28 Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Striker/Midfielder 20 3 24 Arun PANCHIA Auckland Defender/Midfielder 27 205 7 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 26 41 19 Alex SHAW Capital Defender 27 73 32 Mac WILCOX Central Midfielder/Striker 20 -



Hockey New Zealand Media release