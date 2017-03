It is with great sadness that Hockey Ireland have learned of the death of Rita Parsons. An Honorary Life Member of Hockey Ireland and former President of the Irish Ladies Hockey Union and then Treasurer of the merged association in 2000. As a mark of respect for Rita there will be a minute's silence observed at the World League 2 Quarter Final between Ireland Poland at 4.45pm today. We wish to offer sincere condolences to her family. RIP



Irish Hockey Association media release