

Make a wish Lucy Attree with Susannah Townsend



Lucy Attree is 15 years old and loves hockey, she is also recovering from hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer. It has always been her dream to meet and train with the GB women’s hockey team and today she was lucky enough to do just that with help from Make A Wish foundation.





‘It’s been amazing meeting them. These are people who you see on social media and idolise and then to meet them in person is very cool. My cheeks hurt from smiling so much!’



Lucy plays for Driffield Hockey club and has always been enjoyed hockey but due to treatment has had to play less; ‘It is a sport I have always been into, when I went up to secondary school my PE suggested I should get into a team and I found I really liked it!’







Lucy and her family travelled down from West Yorkshire to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre where they started the morning in the gym with the drag flick crew, Giselle Ansley, Erica Sanders and Grace Balsdon. They were then taken on a tour of the EIS facilities, watched a training match, meet the players and was coached by England players with Susannah Townsend and Zoe Shipperley. She even got to hold Susannah’s Rio Olympic medal. ‘The medal was really heavy. It was really good to get to hold a gold medal rather than see it in pictures.’



We want to wish Lucy and her family all the best and hope this day stays with her forever!



England Hockey Board Media release