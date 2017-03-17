KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah will begin as favourites to win their first IMAS-NSC-KPM-Milo-MHC National Un­der­-16 boys’ hockey championships, which begin at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium tomorrow.





They have retained 10 players from the team who won the National Under-14 title in Malacca two years ago for the Under-16 challenge.



The 10 are Granson Noel Goden, Hafizulhakim Abdul Salim, Selham Milsan, Muhamad Helmi Barkary, Azril Peter, Muhamad Salman Sudirman, Wilson Yasili, Muhammad Hasdar Haruna, Nasrul Syahkir Sadikul and Ahmad Amza Masri.



Sabah coach Hasrul Jideh admitted that they are well-prepared to win the National Under-16 boys’ title this year after finishing third last year.



“We take the age-group tournament seriously ... we want to do much better than the third placing last year,” said Hasrul, who guided Sabah to the National Under-14 title two years ago, said that most the players in the Under-16 team are from the Sabah Sports School Malaysia.



The coach expects Pahang, Perak and Johor to be their strongest challengers.



All 14 states will feature in the boys’ competition and Sabah are in Group C with Pahang, Kuala Lumpur and Kelantan.



Group A consists of defending champions Terengganu, Johor, Penang, Negri Sembilan and Kedah and Group B comprises last year’s runners-up Selangor, Malacca, Perak, Perlis and Sarawak.



Thirteen teams, except for Perlis, will feature in the girls’ competition.



Defending champions Selangor are in Group A with Kedah, sabah, Kelantan and Sarawak.



Penang, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu and Pahang are in Group B while Group C consists of Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, Johor and Perak.



The Star of Malaysia