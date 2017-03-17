Wonderful display of hockey at School Girls Hockey challenge



by Rudy Nkgadima





Kuswag defender Jolene Lombard, supported by sweeper Mianka Wilmot (on left) rushes to claim the ball from New Forest High Schools’ Athenkosi Nobula (right) in one of the round robin matches in the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Tournament Durban South Regional that took place on Sunday, March 12 at the Three Schools Trust Astroturf.



FOR the third consecutive year, the first hockey team from Amanzimtoti High School raised the trophy as the Durban South Regional champions in the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge played at the Three Schools Trust Astroturf in Glenwood on Sunday.





It was anyone’s trophy going into the last game of the round robin, with the statisticians working hard double checking the points. As the final whistle blew, Kuswag Skool had a guaranteed place in the final and a penalty shootout was required to decide on the second team, taking to the field for a Toti duel were Kingsway High School and the defending champions, Amanzimtoti.





Kingsway Defender Nosipho Mngadi hits hard down the field in an exciting match against Amanzimtoti High, one of the round robin matches in the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Tournament Durban South Regional that took place on Sunday, March 12 at the Three Schools Trust Astroturf.



Kingsway took the first attempt with Leoni de Beer meeting the full force of brave keeper, Nomcebo Maseko who charged out and met her at the top of the circle. At the end of the second round, the score was one a piece. Captain for Amanzimtoti, Phiwo Myeza took to the spot and fired in her shot, with the ball floating over the cross bar. The decider then went to a sudden death. Mngadi put her hand up and stepped up to the spot, she found the right boot of a charging Maseko with the ball flying out of the circle. The captain, Myeza then determinedly found the back of the net in her attempt, taking her team into the final.



Coach for Amanzimtoti High School, Shanna Hughes said, “Phiwo came up to me after she missed her first attempt and ensured me, ‘Don’t worry Ma’am, I’ve got this and she did. She also scored the goal in the final, leading by example!”



Coach for Kingsway High School, Lloyd Jones said, “Everything went right for us. We had quite a few young ones and they put their hands up! The day before we participated in the Scottburgh tournament and we go beaten, physically and on the scoreline. It was a hard day, knowing we had six tough games today we pulled in some U16s. My player of the team was most certainly Nosipho, who didn’t shy away from any challenge!”





Diving to her right, Teneze Csouros from Kingsway High attempts to cut off the first by Mvelo Mthombeni from Amanzimtoti High School during the penalty shootout decider for the regional finals at the Durban South Regional for the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge.



At the Durban South Regional umpire Kalvin van Rensburg representing Kingsway High School shone with the whistle and took the honours of the M.P.U. this year.



MD for SPAR KZN, Max Oliva stated, “In the blustery, hot conditions the action on the turf kept turning up a notch as the day wore on! Thank you to Grosvenor Girls’, Kingsway, New Forest, Queensburgh Girls’ High, Werda and of course, our two finalists, for coming down and putting on such a wonderful display of hockey. Well done to all!”



Amanzimtoti takes the fourth berth at the Grand Finals and join St John’s DSG and St Anne’s who both earned their place on Saturday at the Pietermaritzburg regionals. The three teams will be accompanied by Ferrum who were crowned the Norther KZN Regional in Pongola.



Berea Mail