The Scottish Schools’ Cup and Plate competitions will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday 17 March, and is set to be one of the best nights on the Scottish Hockey calendar.





At the top of the bill, Stewart Melville College and Loretto will take to the pitch for the Open Boys’ Scottish Cup final in a match that is sure to be entertaining. It’s a re-run of last year’s final and Stewart's Melville College will be looking to avenge the emphatic 6-1 score line that ensured Loretto won the cup last time round. This is a match that is sure to deliver goals, drama, and great hockey – don’t miss it.



In the Open Girls’ Scottish Cup final, George Watson’s College will take on defending champions Mary Erskine School in what is also set to be an exciting final. Mary Erskine School won a dramatic final last year, defeating a valiant Craigholme 3-2. They have beaten some big names on route to the finals again this year but will face tough opposition in George Watson’s College. Victories against the High School of Glasgow, St Columba’s and George Heriots will have George Watson’s College raring to go in the final. Expect a tremendous encounter full of exciting hockey.





The opening match of the day will be the Girls’ Aspire Cup Final between St Margaret’s School and Trinity Academy. In last year’s final St. Margaret's Academy were worthy winners, defeating a determined Douglas Academy 11-0, and will be out to defend their title this year. Standing in their way is Trinity Academy who have been on top form throughout the competition. Their Captain, Sophie Kerr, is looking forward to the showdown. She said, “It has been an honour to captain the team this year and watch us improve throughout the season. I am proud of the girls for coming this far and now we are all looking forward to the final.”



The Boys’ Aspire Cup final will see Perth High School take on Beaconhurst and both teams have been in fine goal scoring form - expect an exciting contest in this encounter.



In the S3 Girls’ Plate final George Watson’s College will face Morrison’s Academy after they overcame Hutcheson Grammar and High School of Dundee respectively in the semi-finals.



Mary Erskine School will face Dollar Academy in the S3 Girls’ Cup final. Goals from Kirsten Oag and Hannah Marchant gave Dollar Academy a 2-0 success against Strathallan School in last year’s final, and a successful defence of their crown will be the target for Dollar. Mary Erskine went past last year’s finalists Strathallan in the semi-final and will hope to carry that good form into the final.



The S3 Boys’ Plate final will be a contest between Edinburgh Academy and Loretto. Edinburgh Academy were beaten finalists last year and will hope to go one step further this year. Loretto meanwhile will be a tough nut to crack and will hope that both their teams competing in finals this year will lift silverware.





Strathallan will go toe-to-toe with Stewart Melville College in the S3 Boys’ Cup final. Strathallan had to go past Fettes College, George Watson’s College, and Robert Gordon’s College on their route to the final, while Stewart Melville College clocked up victories against Jordanhill, Glenalmond, and Loretto to reach the final. It’s sure to be a great game with both sides targeting victory on finals day.



In the Open Girls’ Plate final Robert Gordons College will take on The High School of Glasgow with both battling to get their hands on the silverware. Both teams have overcome difficult obstacles to reach the final and are excited about the prospect of meeting on the big day.



Jocelyn Roberts, the Robert Gordon’s College coach, said, "Robert Gordon's College are excited to be a part of the Scottish Schools' Finals. We have overcome tough opposition on our way to the final of the plate and our team is ready for the challenge of the High School of Glasgow. Following on from the Scottish Schools new knockout competition I believe that the regular harder match exposure has made us more resilient in our own game.



“This competition has allowed us to play a variety of different schools from all over Scotland, which has been a great opportunity for our girls playing in Aberdeen."



The Open Boys Plate final will see GSOS/Bellahouston play Strathallan for the right to lift the trophy. Victories against Edinburgh Academy and Robert Gordon’s Academy have saw GSOS/Bellahouston reach the final, while Strathallan have gone past Aberdeen Grammar and Balerno High for the honour of finals day. Both teams have their sights set on victory and promise to offer a great contest.



Scottish Hockey Union media release