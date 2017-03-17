K. Keerthivasan



In a performance worthy of praise and recognition, Indian Bank defeated strong favourites Indian Overseas Bank 3-2 in the final of the Indian Bank Trophy State-level invitation men’s hockey tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Thursday.





Trailing by two goals, IOB came back strongly in the second half to equalise.



IB took the lead through Surendar whose shot first was saved by the ‘keeper Shan, and the rebound saw Surendar striking it again, this time it touched the goalline. Even though it appeared like Muthuselvan had cleared it, umpire Anna Kumar awarded the goal.



IOB did try to step up the tempo with Harmanpreet at the centre and Amardeep Ekka at the right, making repeated attempts, but the IB defence stood strong.



Raja’s aerial pass saw the IOB goalkeeper beaten completely with only Surendar and defender Senthil Kumar in front. Surendar got the ball and struck it only to hit the lone defender Senthil’s leg. A penalty stroke was awarded to IB which Gnanavel converted.



Immediately, IOB players surrounded the umpire protesting the awarding of penalty.



A minor scuffle between IOB and the umpire. A few minutes later, play restarted.



IOB literally dominated the second session. Muthuselvan struck off a penalty corner minutes into the second session.



IOB equalised through Harmanpreet off a penalty corner. It was a well-orchestrated move. Harmanpreet’s push for the corner saw Mangal Kispotta pass it back to the former, who pushed it home from the left.



Gnanavel, who scored the winner for IB, has been a guest player for nearly five years. Senior players hope that his consistent performance would land him a permanent job especially when there are talks of IB planning to recommence the recruitment drive after 10 years.



IB received ₹50,000 from its CEO and MD, Mahesh Kumar Jain. IOB got ₹30,000.



The results:



Final: IB 3 (V. Surendar 6, Gnanavel 17 & 62) bt IOB 2 (Muthuselvan 37, Harmanpreet Singh 44). Man of the match: Rafeel; Man of the tournament: Gnanavel.



Third place play-off: ICF 2 (Aiyappan 39 & 63) bt Central Excise 1 (John 11).



The Hindu