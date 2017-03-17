

Black Stick Sam Lane celebrates his goal with Stephen Jenness during the international hockey match between New Zealand and Pakistan. PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand had to fight through some early cobwebs to get their five-match series against Pakistan off to a winning start.





As expected, New Zealand's set piece play was ruthlessly efficient against the visiting Pakistanis as Sam Lane and Cory Bennett scored from penalty corners, but they'll want to see more creativity in the final third in upcoming fixtures.



It was a definite case of knocking the rust free from the Black Sticks chassis early on, as their attacking movements came unstuck short of the circle.





Dominic Newman is tackled. PHOTOSPORT



But once things settled down New Zealand found their rhythm, enough so that they could grind out a result at Wellington's National Hockey Stadium.



As you'd expect early in the season, both sides were a little scrappy in the opening half as they struggled to string together any meaningful periods of play.



Pakistan looked better with the ball at the end of their sticks, showing off tight ball control and impressive one-on-one skill to beat and befuddle New Zealand defenders.



But structurally, New Zealand were better, probably edging the territorial battle.



As such, it was New Zealand who opened the scoring midway through the second corner with their first penalty corner of the game.



Sam Lane turned his man to get into the circle before being taken out, but with a bit of trickery at the set piece Lane was the man to bulge the back of the net.



New Zealand then flicked the switch, in a bad way. They turned off at the back, allowing Muhammad Dilber to equalise a minute later when nothing appeared to be on.



It was just reward for a game that had been dead even at that point.



Pakistan came out of halftime looking the better, parking up inside New Zealand's half of the field as they peppered the Kiwi circle.



But New Zealand grabbed a lead on the break, against the run of play, as Stephen Jenness was left alone in the Pakistani circle midway through the third. He took his time, touching the ball past one defender before guiding it home with placement, rather than power.



That had been the risk Pakistan were playing with throughout, sending men forward in numbers but often giving a hint that their defence could be broken down on the break.



Just before the third quarter hooter, New Zealand earned another penalty corner and this time they went via route one, as Cory Bennett fired one high into the goal.



Pakistan kept fighting, and took a bite into New Zealand's advantage when Mazhar Abbas stuffed a penalty corner home in the final quarter.



But from then on New Zealand had more control over possession of the ball, and were able to safely close out the match with some smart hockey.



AT A GLANCE:



New Zealand 3 (Sam Lane, Stephen Jenness, Cory Bennett) - Pakistan 2 (Muhammad Dilber, Mazhar Abbas). HT: 1-1



