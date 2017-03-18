Durban Girls’ College is aiming to retain its title at the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Sunday, 26 March.





DCG hockey captain, Lori Niemand.



CAPTAIN of the Durban Girls’ College first hockey team, Lori Niemand, is looking forward to leading her team out onto the 3 Schools’ Trust Astroturf as they attempt to retain their Durban Central regional champion title in the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Sunday, 26 March.





The DGC link who has full colours for hockey and plays for KZN, seems to be as much at home on the turf, as she is in water, on stage and in the classroom. The busy 18-year-old has received rewards for her efforts with special honours for synchronised swimming having competed for SA five times, half-honours for art and full honours for academics.



Her passion for the game started when she began playing hockey in Grade R at DGC and says that the thing she most loves about hockey is the close bond players form with team members and the excitement of matches.



With supportive parents, she has been able to pursue her many sporting interests.



“My dad is such a good role model and sports idol. He has taught me to always be determined and to have a good work ethic. I really admire him for the effort and hard work he puts in to accomplish such a huge achievement of completing 21 Comrades. He continues to train despite the weather or the early mornings, he has showed me how to be motivated and that you can do anything you put your mind to.”



She said her mother has always been there to support both her and her sister at every possible event. Lori’s sister, Tayla, was also captain of the 1st team at DGC in 2012, and still plays hockey and runs marathons.



“Our coaches are amazing, and guide us so well and that helps create this bond within the team. They encourage us to play hard and do our best. And no matter what the outcome is, always show good sportsmanship,” Lori said.



Niemand said that while art is her favourite subject, she hopes to become a chiropractor one day, and intends studying chiropractics at Durban University of Technology when she leaves school.



With the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge coming up, the captain said: “We always enjoy the SPAR tournament, and we all love those fabulous hampers. I’m really looking forward to the hockey season this year with my awesome team and coach, Ms Meek. Ashleigh Thomas (vice-captain) and I are very excited for the season ahead.”



With all these activities and commitments how does she manage.



“My motto is ‘Keep it simple, but significant. And always remain humble’ and that helps a lot!” she said.



Berea Mail