Shaheed Devji







TORONTO — Six summer Olympians were elected to the Canadian Olympic Committee’s (COC) Athletes’ Commission to represent all Olympic and Pan American Games athletes in Canada.





Elected by their fellow Rio 2016 Olympians and Toronto 2015 athletes, the six new members of the Athletes’ Commission are Martha McCabe (Swimming), Oluseyi Smith (Athletics), Will Dean (Rowing), Rosie MacLennan (Gymnastics – Trampoline), Mark Pearson (Field Hockey), and Iñaki Gomez (Athletics).

“It’s an absolute honour to have been elected to the Canadian Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission,” Pearson, a two-time Olympian (2008 and 2016) in field hockey told fieldhockey.ca. “I’m excited about the opportunity to help speak on behalf of my fellow Canadian Athletes and to get to work strengthening our sport community as a whole.”



Brittany Schussler (Speed Skating) and Kristina Groves (Speed Skating), elected in 2014, will remain on the Athletes’ Commission. The Commission is chaired by Jeff Christie (Luge) and its First Officer is Helen Upperton (Bobsleigh). The Athletes’ Commission represents athletes on the COC Board of Directors. The members also present Canadian athletes’ perspectives on policy decision-making, the development of the sport system, sport funding strategies and other matters concerning athletes’ interests.



International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission representative Hayley Wickenheiser and Pan American Sport Organization Athletes’ Commission President Alexandra Orlando are ex-officio members of the COC’s Athletes’ Commission.



The COC extends its heartfelt thanks to the outgoing members of the Athletes’ Commission: Nicole Forrester (Athletics), Andréanne Morin (Rowing), Erin McLeod (Soccer), and Adam van Koeverden (Canoe/Kayak).



OTHER QUOTES:



“Canadian athletes are leaders within the sport community and our voice is crucial to the direction of the overall sport system. The six newly elected members will bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the COC. Together we will ensure the strategies proposed by the COC fully reflect the betterment of sport and our athletes’ interests. We will get to work right away.”



– Jeff Christie, Chair, COC Athletes’ Commission, Two-time Olympian, Luge



“I’m honored to have been elected by my fellow Team Canada athletes to represent their interests in this important role. I look forward to working with Jeff and other members of the Commission to find new and innovative ways to strengthen the sport community for the benefit of athletes and the country as a whole.”



– Rosie MacLennan, Two-time Olympic champion, Trampoline



Field Hockey Canada media release