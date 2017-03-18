Pravin Narain



National hockey coach Hector Smith believes the players who represented Fiji at the Hockey World League Round 2 in Bangladesh earlier this month had gained a lot of experience and exposure





Fiji finished eighth in the competition.



Smith said the level of the competition was very high.



"We were in a very good competition, but I believe we did not play well in the two matches. The first match was against Oman and in the quarter-final against China. The players were exposed to high level competition and this was the best team available. We are not giving any excuses," he said.



"We did not live up to the expectation that we set and the games are changing and becoming faster and faster. On the day, if you do not perform, you pay the price.



"A lot of new techniques have come in. For me as a coach I took the best available players and when a team does not perform, it is my responsibility. We can improve the game and we went to a competition where there were highly rated teams."



Fiji lost to Oman 0 -7, Bangladesh 1-5, Malaysia 1-11 in the pool matches and lost to China 17-0 in the quarter-finals. The side then lost to Ghana 2-11, Sri Lanka 3 -5 in the fifth to eighth place-off.



"It is easy to sit on the sideline and criticise, but once you come and run on the field and see how quickly the ball can go from one side of the field to another, then people will understand," he said.



The team returned on Thursday.



The Fiji Times