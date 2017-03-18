Nigel Simon





Hockey men



T&T senior men’s hockey squad, led by Darren Cowie, will regroup this afternoon in a live-in camp ahead of the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two qualifiers to be hosted by the T&T Hockey Board at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, from March 25 to April 2.





Host T&T, coached by former national goalkeeper Glen “Fido” Francis, will compete in Pool B alongside Russia (#22), Japan (#16), and Switzerland (#30) while Pool A consists of Barbados (#48), Chile (#25), Malaysia (#14), and USA (#27).



At the end of the tournament the top three teams will qualify to the Hockey World League Semifinals (Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers) which will be held in June and July this year.



Speaking yesterday, Francis said the team will had a few days home with their families and will now get back into competition mood this afternoon.



“We will regroup in the afternoon and then on Sunday morning we will train from 7 am to 9 am as we fine tune our preparations for what is expected to be a very tough series of matches”.



For the tournament, Francis will have the services of England-based standout Kwandwane Browne (Halmstead & Westminster), along with Tariq Marcano (St Albans), while uncertainty still hangs over the return of forward Akim Toussaint from Australia.



Browne will be making his national team return, his first appearance since a torn Achilles tendon on his left foot in 2015 prior to the Pan American Games in Canada while his last competitive outing for national team was the FIH World League Round Two qualifiers in California, in 2014 and is due to arrive on Monday while Marcano comes in a day later.



With regards to Toussaint, who left just over a week ago for a player/coaching stint at Australia’s Southern River Hockey Club, Francis said there was no confirmed word.



“We are still awaiting the final word on his return as it will be a costly exercise in doing so,” explained Francis.



Prior to its opening match versus Switzerland on March 25, T&T will play three warm-up matches versus Barbados (Monday March 20th), Chile (March 21st) and USA, two days later.



Apart from the overseas trio and Cowie, the other experienced campaigners in goalkeeper Andrey Rocke, Mickell Pierre, Marcus James, Aidan De Gannes, Stefan Mouttet, Jordan Reynos, Jordan Vieira and Shaquille Daniel, son of former national senior men’s hockey player and Commonwealth Games Rifle Shooting medallist, Roger Daniel while the players promoted from the Pan American Junior Men’s Championship team include Teague Marcano, Tariq’s younger brother, and Emmanuel brothers Kwasi, Kristien and Kieron, and Byer duo, Danielle and Lyndell.



This is T&T’s third time participating in the World League after making its debut in 2012.



Team



Darren Cowie (captain), Aidan De Gannes, Kieron Emmanuel, Jordan Reynos, Jordan Vieira, Marcus James, Shaquille Daniel, Marcus Pascal, Dylan Francis, Teague Marcano, Tariq Marcano (St Albans/UK), Kristen Emannuel, Andrey Rocke (goalkeeper), Kwasi Emmanuel (goalkeeper), Stefan Mouttet, Akim Toussaint (Southern River Hockey Club/Australia), Mickell Pierre, Jabari Perez, Daniel Byer, Lyndell Byer.



Reserves: Isaiah Scott, Karlos Stephens (goalkeeper).



Technical staff: Glen “Fido” Francis (coach), Kirth Francis (manager), Dwain Quan Chan (assistant coach), Nataki Akii-Bua (assistant manager), Christabella George-Forde (assistant manager), Nicholas Baldeosingh (videographer/I T analyst), Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist), Dr Zynul Khan (doctor).



The Trinidad Guardian