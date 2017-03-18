LIAM HYSLOP





The Blacksticks' Harry Miskimmin in action against Pakistan on Saturday night. GRANT DOWN/PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand have surrendered a two-goal lead to draw the second of their five-match series against Pakistan.





Goals to Sam Lane and debutant Mackenzie Wilcox saw them up 2-0 early in the third quarter, only for Pakistan to score two goals in five minutes to earn a 2-2 draw at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.



New Zealand were the more incisive of the two teams, but let their concentration slip after going up by two.





Mackenzie Wilcox scores a goal agianst Pakistan on his Black Sticks debut on Saturday. GRANT DOWN/PHOTOSPORT



It didn't leave coach Darren Smith too frustrated though, as he focused on the positives of the performance in comparison to their 3-2 win in the first match on Friday.



"I know we won last night [Friday], but it was a bit of a skittery performance and today we were a lot better structured and held the ball better, and I thought we threatened at times.





Black Sticks' Sam Lane celebrates his first half goal against Pakistan on Saturday.

GRANT DOWN/PHOTOSPORT



"We had four or five minutes that just weren't up to our standard in the third quarter and they got a couple of good goals. Overall I'm pretty happy with the performance."



After an even, but uneventful, first quarter, the game came to life in the second.



New Zealand won a penalty corner midway through it, which Lane converted with relative ease, low to the right of the Pakistan keeper. It followed on from New Zealand's dominance of set pieces in the first match, when they scored two penalty corner goals.



But just as they did in that first encounter, New Zealand switched off at the back immediately after the goal and it was only a good smothering save from goalkeeper George Enersen which kept Pakistan out.



Enersen made another good save just before halftime, diving low to his right, to deny Pakistan from a penalty corner.



Down 1-0 at halftime, Pakistan came out firing in the third quarter, earning two quick penalty corners which they were unable to convert.



Their momentum was halted five minutes in when Muhammed Aleem Bilal went down in a heavy collision with a Black Sticks player. A squirt of the magic water from his physio couldn't alleviate the pain in his back and upper leg and he had to be stretchered off by the Wellington Free Ambulance staff.



Wilcox made the most of the stoppage, rounding one defender before applying a tidy finish to score within 90 seconds of play resuming.



Smith said it was a moment which typified the potential the 20-year-old has.



"He's an impressive young guy from Poverty Bay, up the farm, and I thought he was really impressive today.



"I've watched him a little bit over the last 12 months and I thought he was really good at the Junior World Cup. He might have been a bit surprised to get the callup, but we really think he's a good one."



The goal didn't dishearten Pakistan, as they surged back with those two quick goals in the middle stages of the quarter.



First, they finally converted a penalty corner with a drag flick from Abu Mahmood. Then, Pakistan captain Abdul Haseem Khan forced the ball home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.



New Zealand forced a penalty corner, just their second of the match, late in the quarter, but Lane's effort was deflected over the goal.



Both teams had half chances to win it in the final quarter, but neither could find a decisive finish.



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks 2 (Sam Lane, Mackenzie Wilcox) Pakistan 2 (Abu Mahmood, Abdul Haseem Khan). HT: 1-0.



