

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Men have drawn 2-2 with Pakistan in the second test at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.





New Zealand pushed out to a two goal advantage following strikes from Sam Lane and debutant Mac Wilcox before Pakistan powered back to draw level in the third quarter.



Head coach Darren Smith said his side showed definite improvements leading on from Friday night’s performance.



“I thought there were some significant improvements from us tonight, especially our ability to command and move the ball from the back and through the midfield which opened up some good opportunities,” he said.



“I thought Mac was really impressive on debut, he made some good runs and his goal was excellent using his skills to acceleration and open up with a really crisp finish.



“The overall feeling is we made a progression even though it didn’t come with a win. We had four or five mins in the third quarter where we lapsed a bit on defence and that was disappointing as they made us pay. We will be looking to do even better on Monday with a more complete performance.”



Following a goalless opening quarter, the Black Sticks lit up the score board from a 24th minute penalty corner with Lane rocketing a drag flick low to the left.



New Zealand doubled the lead midway through the third quarter when Wilcox put in a stunning solo effort to beat a defender and turn for a hard forehand shot past the keeper.



Pakistan responded just one minute later with a penalty corner flick from Abu Mahmood before Abdul Haseem Khan equalised through a 42nd minute field goal.



The Vantage Black Sticks have a rest day tomorrow ahead of the third test in Wellington at 7:00pm on Monday night, with live coverage available at www.hockeynz.co.nz/video



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 2: (Sam Lane, Mac Wilcox)

PAKISTAN 2: (Abu Mahmood, Abdul Haseem Khan)

Halftime: Black Sticks 1-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release