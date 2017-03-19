By Aaron Johnson





Jack Gallucci, a senior at Trumbull High School, practices field hockey in Trumbull, Conn. Gallucci has been named to the USA Men's Field Hockey 19U National Team. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media



TRUMBULL — The commotion from deep within her home is something Cindi Gallucci has gotten used to, even as she’s learned to live with the dents in her basement’s walls.





All thanks to her son Jack’s training sessions.



“My son wakes up and he lives for this,” she said. “It’s something inside of him. It’s his addiction to get better.”



Through that dedication, Jack Gallucci has propelled himself to a spot on the 19 and under men’s field hockey National Team, based in Chula Vista, Calif.



The 17-year-old Trumbull High School senior first picked up a stick at a young age, while his mother was coaching at the high school level. Jack Gallucci learned the game through hours of practicing with his mother at the tennis courts at Trumbull High and the basketball courts at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.



He hasn’t let up since.



“It’s an amazing opportunity,” he said of making the national team. “I feel very proud to have the U.S.A. across my chest when I get on the field.”



While it was difficult to find competition to hone his skills during the first few years of playing, Gallucci would spend time playing with the girls on the teams his mother coached.



That was Jack was introduced to more male players and entered the East Coast High Performance program based out of Pennsylvania about three years ago. There he got exposure to coaches for the national team.



For Gallucci, everything that he has achieved has been a product of the dedication he has shown to the sport, said Rutger Wiese, head coach of the USA Field Hockey 19U squad and the East Coast High Performance program.



“Jack enjoys what he’s doing,” Wiese said. “Hard work doesn’t seem like hard work. His desire to succeed is critical, and he’s doing really well with that.”



Becoming a member of U19 national team has brought Gallucci one step closer to his ultimate goal.



“My biggest dream is to play in an Olympic match,” he said. “To met people from all over the world, not every 17-year-old has those opportunities.”



Expectations



Being named a national team is always an exciting time for any athlete, but Gallucci is working to make sure complacency doesn’t set in.



“I want to be the best one on the team,” he said. “(I’m) not looking to just have my name on the website.”



Reaching his goals in field hockey will depend on how his skills stand up with other players from across the country, including those from warm-weather climates like California that allow for year-round play.



But there will be no excuses if you want to reach the highest level, Wiese said — “You have to deal with it.”



As the Junior National Team prepares for a European tournament this summer, domestic competition this spring will determine whether Gallucci is chosen for the trip.



“It’s a tournament,” Gallucci said. “But that’s really where you’re going to be watched.”



But for his mother, who played college field hockey at the University of Massachusetts and is now an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s High School, the reality of living in a “cold weather” state means her son will have to put in the extra hours.



That’s something he does every day.



“I think that’s what makes Olympic athletes,” she said. “Your want for the game is what is going to separate them.”



Gallucci said he understood at a young age that the work is never done.



“For me, I spend as much time as I can in the gym,” he said. “Really, it’s no days off.”



Some of that progress is measured by those dents in the basement wall. At least he moves the furniture out of the way, his mother said with a laugh.



Making Dad proud



Two years ago, the Galluccis were stuck by tragedy when husband and father Joe Gallucci died at the age of 55.



During the darkest time in their lives, the bond formed through field hockey and Jack’s success that would bring the family together.



“It kept us from falling into that abyss,” Cindi Gallucci said, as tears welled in her eyes. “(Jack) said, ‘We have to take this and make Dad proud.’ ”



Finding solace in a game he loves — that his mother introduced him to — Jack said there’s no way he would have achieved what he has without her and younger sister, Alli, who also plays field hockey at Trumbull High.



“My family has been my rock,” he said.



While flying to California to train for the European Tournament tour — should he make the traveling team — can get costly, it has been worth it, Cindi Gallucci said.



“Little does (Jack) know,” she said, “he is our beacon of light. For him to go play over in Europe — I can’t put it into words.”



