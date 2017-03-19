



It was a full house at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre to watch Scotland's top schools' hockey teams compete for silverware.





Open Boys’ Scottish Cup Final – Stewart Melville College v Loretto



In a classic cup final Stewart Melville College defeated Loretto in the Open Boys’ Scottish Cup Final.



Stewart Melville College took an early lead when they scored from the first penalty corner of the game. Robbie Croll was on hand to provide the finish to make it 1.0.



Just three minutes later and Stewart Melville College doubled their lead when they converted another penalty corner to further their advantage. This time it was Patrick Longmate on point to make it 2-0.



It was a hugely entertaining final played to a large appreciative crowd.



Loretto were back in the game just as the second half got underway when they immediately found the net. Cameron Golden scored to bring the score back to 2-1.



Loretto pressure found Stewart Melville College resolute and the win was sealed with five minutes left on the clock, when Robert Nimmo converted from a break down at a penalty corner to make it 3-1.



Full time: Stewart Melville College 3-1 Loretto







Open Girls’ Scottish Cup Final – George Watson’s College v Mary Erskine



The Open Girls’ Scottish Cup final was one that held lots of promise and it was an encounter that didn’t fail to deliver.



Mary Erskine School scored after three minutes with Abby Orr getting the ball over the line after a goal mouth scramble to make it 1-0.



George Watson’s College had to wait until the 23rd minute before finding their equaliser. A well worked goal saw the ball played round the goalkeeper with Sophie McGlynn scoring the equaliser.



George Watson’s College went in search of another goal before half time, and an overtime penalty corner was well blocked by the Mary Erskine defence to take the game in to half time as a draw.



The second half was a great contest with both sides playing excellent hockey.



A penalty corner conversion by Ellie Wilson gave George Watson’s College a 2-1 lead with 15 minutes left. The corner was taken short out left and expertly slammed home.



Full time: George Watson’s College 2-1 Mary Erskine School



Open Boys’ Scottish Plate Final - GSOS/Bellahouston v Strathallan



There was another classic encounter in the Open Boys’ Scottish Plate Final between Glasgow School of Sport/Bellahouston and Strathallan, with the Glasgow side claiming the victory after running penalties.



Strathallan went 1-0 up through a Matt White penalty corner strike.



GSOS then scored from a penalty corner to level the game at 1-1, Fraser Moran providing the finish. Then GSOS took the lead when Cameron Weir scored to make it a 2-1.



Strathallan came fighting back and an expertly executed penalty corner from Sebastian Taus made it 2-2.



Then Strathallan went 3-2 up with Jack Emslie finding the net in the rain of Glasgow.



With the minutes ticking down GSOS found an equaliser when a great goal from Jack Jamieson levelled the game at 3-3.



It took running penalties to separate the sides and it was GSOS who prevailed winning the shootout in sudden death with Jamieson scoring the winner.



Full time: GSOS/Bellahouston/GSOS 3-3 (3-2) Strathallan







Open Girls’ Scottish Plate Final - Robert Gordons College v The High School of Glasgow



Robert Gordon’s College emerged victorious in the Open Girls’ Scottish Plate Final against the High School of Glasgow.



It was the HSOG who went 1-0 up with a strike five minutes before half time.



Then another HSOG strike from a penalty corner made it 2-0 – a ferocious strike slammed low against the backboard.



Robert Gordon's College pulled one back early in the second half to make it 2-1 before a well worked penalty corner from Robert Gordon's saw the ball switch from left-to-right, before finding the back of the net to level the game. 2-2.



Running penalties were called for, and a thrilling end to the Open Girls Plate final saw Robert Gordon’s College winning the shootout 2-1.



Full time: Robert Gordon’s College 2-2 (2-1) The High School of Glasgow



Girls’ Aspire Cup – St Margaret’s v Trinity Academy



The opening match of the day was St Margaret’s against Trinity Academy in the Girls’ Aspire Cup. It was a very skilful encounter in the drizzly rain of Glasgow with both sides playing some nice hockey. It was St Margaret’s who took the lead through a Jennifer Tait well-worked open play goal after 28 minutes to make it 1-0.



The opening goal spurred them on and goal number two came through Emma Cornwell from the penalty spot to give St Margaret's School a 2-0 lead.



The made it 3-0 shortly later when Tait scored her second from open play goal to win a competitive, and entertaining match.



Full time: St Margaret’s 3-0 Trinity Academy







Boys’ Aspire Cup – Perth v Beaconhurst



Perth emerged as victorious in the Boys’ Aspire Cup final with an excellent performance against Beaconhurst. Perth went on the attack from the outset, playing some sensational hockey. Beaconhurst’s goalkeeper having a great game, making a string of saves to keep his side in the match. Perth nearly took the lead when a good attempt from a penalty corner zipped past the post. They wouldn’t be denied for long and Perth took a deserved lead on 24 minutes from another well worked penalty corner, Fleming finished off at close range to give Perth the lead. 1-0.



Perth come close to a second when they worked their way into the D from the left, a shot from close range was well saved by the goalkeeper’s leg guards.



The second goal soon arrived however and it came from a well-worked move from the right, Harris Wilkie cut in and fired a low shot into the net.



Then Perth went 3-0 up with 12 minutes left on the clock through a Fraser Robertson strike, the team was playing electric hockey and looked dangerous every time they got the ball.



Full time: Perth 3-0 Beaconhurst



S3 Girls’ Plate – George Watson’s College v Morrison’s Academy



A top-class performance by George Watson’s College saw them lift the S3 Girls’ Plate in Glasgow.



The game got off to a fantastic start with a goal after two minutes for George Watsons scored by Sally Jack.



Tori Williamson doubled the lead for George Watsons after six minutes.



Then George Watsons scored two goals in quick succession through Faith Joubert and Abbey Collins; an open play goal then a penalty corner.



Further goals came from an Emily Simmers double, Isla Innes, a second for Williamson, a second for Jack, and another for Collins.



Emma Cook struck back for Morrison’s Academy to make a final score of 10-1 in the S3 plate. A comprehensive win for George Watsons College over a valiant Morrison’s Academy.



Full time: George Watson’s College 10-1 Morrison’s Academy







S3 Girls’ Cup – Mary Erskine School v Dollar Academy



The crowd poured in for the S3 Girls’ Cup final between Mary Erskine School and Dollar Academy, and it was Dollar who took the spoils in an exceptional game of hockey.



Dollar Academy took the lead against Mary Erskine with 16 minutes remaining of the first half. A well-worked penalty corner finished low into the net by Janie McIntyre to make it 1-0.



Mary Erskine School equalised with a penalty stroke three minutes from half time 1-1 – Iona Kelly finished neatly into the bottom left corner.



Dollar Academy took the lead for the second time against Mary Erskine when Esme Deane netted. She made it 2-1 with 12 minutes left on the clock.



There was a late onslaught from Mary Erskine School but Dollar Academy held on to claim the win and lift the cup.



Full time: Mary Erskine School 1-2 Dollar Academy



S3 Boys’ Plate – Edinburgh Academy v Loretto



A tense shootout was required to separate Edinburgh Academy and Loretto in the S3 Boys’ Plate with Academy eventually snatching the win.



An early goal for Edinburgh Academy saw Charlie Temperley score in open play to make it 1-0. Loretto equalised on 26 minutes to make it 1-1 and an entertaining and competitive contest.



With two minutes left on the clock a great save from the Loretto goalkeeper took the game to running penalties.



It was a contest of great goalkeeping, eventually the winning running penalty was rattled home to give Edinburgh Academy the win.



Full time: Edinburgh Academy 1-1 (2-1) Loretto







S3 Boys’ Cup – Strathallan v Stewart Melville College



In another entertaining contest on pitch 1 Stewart Melville College lifted the S3 Boys’ Cup in a gripping encounter against Strathallan.



The game was even up until the final ten minutes of the match. Strathallan went 1-0 up with 10 minutes left on the clock through a strike by Peter Wallwork.



Stewart Melville College’s Cameron Ede buried a penalty stroke to level the game with five minutes to go.



Stewart Melville College snatched the win with a late penalty corner by David Robles-Thome to make it 2-1.



Full time: Strathallan 1-2 Stewart Melville College



Photos by Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release