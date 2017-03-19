by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Terengganu got off to a 4-1 win over Negri Sembilan in Group A of the MHC-Milo Under-16 hockey championships.





The game at the Education Ministry Turf was delayed by 45 minutes due to a downpour. But the wait did not affect the east coast side as they took their chances well to carve out a convincing win.



Mohamed Yusri Jusoh opened the scoring in the 14th minute off a field goal.



He was also on target in the 47th minute with another field goal to complete the rout.



Wan Mohamed Ikram scored Terengganu’s second goal in the 36th minute when he converted a penalty corner. Ahmad Izzat Zariq Haikal made it 3-0 in the 40th minute.



Negri Sembilan’s consolation goal in the 41st minute was scored by Aiman Najmi Badrulhisham.



Penang also made a winning start in Group A when they beat Johor 3-0 at the KL Hockey Stadium.



Putera Ahmad Shamie scored a brace in the 23rd and 45th minutes. Mohamed Aiman Abdullah added the other goal in the 33rd minute.



Penang team manager Mohamed Amirul Abdullah was full of praise for his players.



“We did not waste our chances. It was a good showing and I’m pleased the players followed the coach’s instructions. At this level you don’t take any teams for granted as most of them are unknown qualities,” said Amirul.



Today, Terengganu face Johor while Penang line up against Kedah.



In the girls’ category, title-holders Selangor began their campaign with a 7-0 mauling of Kelantan in Group A.



Nur Farah Anis Azharuddin starred for Selangor with strikes in the sixth, 11th, 36th and 45th minutes. Nur Atira Mohamad Ismail (third minute), Nur Aisyah Fadzinu Aulla (eighth) and Dayang Nuramirah Abg Mahadini (59th) were the other scorers.



Kelantan team manager Nik Mohd Luqmanulhakim blamed their insipid showing on their late arrival to the tournament.



“We reached Kuala Lumpur just seven hours before the Selangor match. The players were understandably tired. We have another three matches to go and, hopefully, to well in all of them. Thankfully tomorrow (today) is a rest day for us,” said Nik Mohd.



RESULTS



BOYS



Group A: Terengganu 4 Negri Sembilan 1, Johor 0 Penang 3

Group B: Selangor 3 Perlis 0, Malacca 2 Perak 4

Group C: Sabah 5 Kelantan 5, Pahang 4 Kuala Lumpur 1 l



GIRLS



Group A: Selangor 7 Kelantan 0, Kedah 0 Sabah 5

Group C: Kuala Lumpur 8 Perak 0, Malacca 1 Johor 3



TODAY’S FIXTURES



BOYS



Education Ministry Turf



Group A: Kedah vs Penang (7pm)

Group B: Sarawak vs Perak (3pm)

Group C: Kuala Lumpur vs Kelantan (5pm)



KL Hockey Stadium



Group A: Terengganu vs Johor (7pm)

Group B: Selangor vs Malacca (3pm)

Group C: Sabah vs Pahang (5pm)



GIRLS



Education Ministry Turf



Group A: Sarawak vs Sabah (9.15am)

Group B: Penang vs Pahang (7.30am)



KL Hockey Stadium



Group A: Selangor vs Kedah (9.15am)

Group B: Negri Sembilan vs Terengganu (7.30am)



