



Waterloo Ducks have made two massive signings for next season with the addition of Olympic silver medalists Elliot van Strydonck and Simon Gougnard, switching from two of their rivals clubs.





Gougnard previously played for the WatDucks eight years ago and will move from Racing Club de Bruxelles, the side they currently share second place with in the Belgian league.



Van Strydonck moves from Royal Leopold having previously been in contact with the club when he decided to move back to Belgium from Oranje Zwart.



"The first discussions had already begun two years ago when I left OZ,” he said of the move. “I am a great competitor. I want to win titles and play in the EHL next year. The project proposed by my new club naturally appealed to me because they are very ambitious. "



WatDucks president Géry Dohmen said of the arrivals: "The WatDucks wants to become, as soon as possible, the Belgian champions. We also want to finally reach a FINAL4 in the EHL.



“In order to do this, we need to expand the nucleus of our squad to help our young players. We have found our bench is a bit short against certain teams.



“Elliot and Simon have signed a three-year contract and are perfectly in line with our long-term sports project alongside John-John Dohmen, Gauthier Boccard or Vincent Vanasch."



Euro Hockey League media release